Gilgeous-Alexander's Late Free Throws Propel Thunder To Victory Over Rockets In Double Overtime

The Oklahoma City Thunder secured a dramatic 125-124 win over the Houston Rockets in their NBA season opener. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, last season's MVP, scored two crucial free throws with just 2.3 seconds left in double overtime. Despite scoring only five points by halftime, he ended the game with 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Kevin Durant fouled Gilgeous-Alexander when the Rockets led 124-123, leading to his exit due to six personal fouls. The crowd cheered as he left the court. Durant, who joined Houston after an offseason trade, scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds. His departure from Oklahoma City to join Golden State in 2016 still resonates with Thunder fans.

Chet Holmgren contributed significantly for Oklahoma City with 28 points and seven rebounds. Meanwhile, Jalen Williams was absent as he continues to recover from wrist surgery performed on July 1. Coach Mark Daigneault mentioned that Williams is making progress in his recovery.

Alperen Sengun stood out for Houston with an impressive performance of 39 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists. Gilgeous-Alexander's jumper tied the game at 104 with just over two seconds left in regulation time. Sengun missed a buzzer-beater that would have won it for Houston.

In another thrilling matchup, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 119-109. Jimmy Butler led with 31 points while Stephen Curry added 23. Luka Doncic shone for the Lakers with a remarkable 43-point performance but couldn't secure a win.

LeBron James missed his first-ever season opener due to sciatica and is expected to return by mid-November. Jonathan Kuminga added 17 points for Golden State as they managed to contain most of the Lakers' offense apart from Doncic.

Doncic also recorded 12 rebounds and nine assists but struggled from beyond the arc, making only two of ten attempts. This marked his third game scoring at least 40 points since joining Los Angeles.

Curry began his seventeenth season contributing three three-pointers while sharing offensive duties with Kuminga and Buddy Hield. Hield impressed by hitting five three-pointers during the game.

Austin Reaves scored 13 of his total 26 points in the fourth quarter despite facing foul issues earlier on. Butler was perfect from the free-throw line, converting all sixteen attempts while Curry sealed victory with a late long-range shot.

The opening night of this NBA season showcased thrilling performances and intense competition across both games. Fans witnessed standout efforts from key players like Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic despite mixed results for their teams.