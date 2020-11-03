GloFans rolls out unique free-to-play Sports Quiz App created by global fans

A team of dedicated sports enthusiasts, passionate fans, eminent journalists, historians and data scientist have worked together for six months to offer a statistically devised digital platform to the Fans. The App is developed and endorsed in India with content support from Indian Sports Fan, India's largest sports fan community.

GloFans has created the unique and free to play Sports Quiz App exclusively for the fans. The app, created with inputs and feedback from 75,000 sports fans from all across the globe, is now available on Google Play Store and can also be downloaded from GloFans official website (www.glofans.com).

Fans can download the app, play on a user-friendly interface to win attractive GloFans memorabilia.

Speaking on the launch, Sugumar Kumar, Virat Kohli and RCB's biggest fan said, "COVID-19 had completely disconnected me from my first love - sports. In those depressing times, the opportunity to be a part of the team and develop the GloFans App was the best thing that could have happened".

The recipient of the first Global Sports Fan Awards, Kumar further added, "With all my experience and passion for the sport, I can say GloFans is going to be the most engaging thing on an electronic device for Fans after live sports on TV".

The first phase of the GloFans Sports Quiz App will offer an array of questions with a variegated level of competitions on Cricket. The difficulty levels of the Sports Quiz App will further keep increasing as the game progresses and Fans will get a chance to secure Gold, Silver and Bronze medal as per their game performance. The next phase of the application shall include Quiz on combat sports, NBA and for the very first time eGaming.

The beta version of the Sports Quiz App has received an overwhelming response from the fans during the testing phase, which involved 1,750 cricket fanatics from across the world, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

To make it even more engaging for the Fans, the Sports Quiz App will also have an option to suggest intriguing trivia to the questionnaire. The fans suggestions will be incorporated in the quiz after various levels of data scrutiny.

The GloFans Sports Quiz App does not only host interesting and fan-engaging questions but is also decked with a user-friendly interface, including advanced customization, LIVE match updates, variety of Quiz formats, achievement badges, rewards and awards for the Fans. The App will also feature a huge pool of rare Cricket match data differentiating each delivery on various clinical matrixes. This never seen before feature will be the fantasy gamers' delight and guide.

Speaking on the occasion, The GloFans official spokesperson stated, "GloFans Sports Quiz App marks the beginning of a new chapter in the world of Fandom with administration and technical execution all designed by the same tribe of fans, right from creation to consumption, it has been created by the consumers themselves. At a single point in time, a multitude of fans from across the world can come together. It is not just a Sports Quiz but rather a global community of and for the fans."

The first of its' kind GloFans Quiz App is a platform wherein the sports fans via the means of their wisdom, knowledge and skill emerge as winners against the superfans.

It is an App that captivates the fans through the medium of unique data-driven content, regular news updates, real-time analysis, views and candid videos of the Superfans.

The idea of the Sports Quiz App germinated at the first Global Sports Fan Awards, where cricket fans from across the world had congregated for the event in Manchester, England, during the ICC World Cup 2019.

Source: Media Release