English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Former Ryder Cup player Gordon Brand Jnr dies aged 60

By
Gordon Brand Jnr
The Staysure Tour has confirmed the death of Gordon Brand Jnr, who featured in two successful Ryder Cups for Europe.

Ohio, August 1: Gordon Brand Jnr, a member of the first European Ryder Cup team to triumph on American soil, has died at the age of 60.

Brand, whose father was also a professional golfer, featured in the 1987 Ryder Cup as Tony Jacklin's side claimed a historic 15-13 victory at Muirfield Village in Ohio.

A winner of eight European Tour events, the Scot was also involved two years later when Europe retained the trophy courtesy of a 14-14 draw at The Belfry.

Brand had featured on the Staysure Tour - formerly known as the European Senior Tour - as recently as last month and the competition's official Twitter account confirmed his passing.

A post from the Staysure Tour read: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gordon Brand Jnr. Our deepest sympathies are with his family at this time."

Responding to that message, world number four Justin Rose tweeted: "So sad... I remember watching him play as a kid for the first time at the @BMWPGA and getting his signed golf ball on the 18th hole. #RIPGBjnr."

Thomas Bjorn, Europe's captain at last year's Ryder Cup, wrote: "When I came on Tour in 1996 this was one of the men that helped me understand what it was all about. A great man, a great friend, that has left us way too early."

More GOLF News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: golf ryder cup bogeys birdies
Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 15:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue