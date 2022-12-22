GoSports Foundation Awards 2022: Full List of Winners - From Indian Shuttlers to Shooters

The event is to acknowledge and commemorate the various achievements and efforts of note made by athletes representing the country across different sport.

The GoSports Foundation Annual Sports Awards Night took place in the presence of each of the relevant stakeholders of the Foundation in their sporting journeys - coaches, partners, donors, experts, and escorts.

This year, 12 awards were presented, including 2 each under the male and female categories for the Athlete of the Year (Olympic Sports) and Athlete of the Year (Paralympic Sports) awards to the athletes supported by the Foundation across its athlete scholarship programmes.

Athlete of the Year - Olympic Sport Award (Male) went to Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Badminton doubles). In the female category, Anjum Moudgil (Shooting) and Nethra Kumanan (Sailing) were awarded.

Each of the athletes, who were awarded, enjoyed a remarkable 2022 season, but the integral role played by key members of their entourage - coaches, experts, escorts, and parents, to make these sporting achievements possible can never be emphasized enough.

GoSports Foundation Awards 2022 Full List of Winners

Against All Odds Award

Winner - Sonia Sharma (Para-Shooter)

Enabler of the Year Award

Winner - Ekta Bhyan (Para-Club and Discus Throw)

Spotlight of the Year Award

Winners - Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Pullela (Badminton Doubles) and Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting)

Most Promising Athlete of the Year Award

Winner - Sankar Muthusamy (Badminton)

Most Consistent Performer of the Year Award

Winners - Manoj Sarkar (Para-Badminton) and Bhavani Devi (Fencing)

Most Improved Performer of the Year Award

Winner - Neeraj Yadav (Para-Javelin Throw)

Joseph Ollapally Memorial Award

Presented to athletes demonstrating remarkable promise and potential with their sporting exploits at the domestic and international levels. At 21 years or younger, these athletes are some of the nation's finest emerging athletes and are knocking on the door of sustained success in the biggest events of their respective sports.

Winners - Malvika Bansod (Badminton) and Shahu Mane (Shooting)

Spirit of the Sport Award

Winners - Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy (Badminton)

Athlete of the Year - Olympic Sport Award (Male)

Winners - Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Badminton doubles)

An integral part of the historic Thomas Cup win, Gold medalists at the Commonwealth Games, bronze medalists at the World Championships, and finally gold medalists at the French Open.

Athlete of the Year - Olympic Sport Award (Female)

Winners - Anjum Moudgil (Shooting) - Rose to a career high world rank of 1 in the women's 3P shooting event, won a silver medal at the ISSF Shooting World Cup, Baku, clinched a bronze medal at the ISSF Shooting World Cup, Korea, and set a new national record.

Nethra Kumanan (Sailing) - Made history last year as the first female Indian sailor to qualify for the Olympics, and has been beyond impressive this year. Clinched a bronze medal at the Asian Sailing Championships and earned multiple other accolades at the domestic and international levels.

Athlete of the Year - Paralympic Sport Award (Male)

Winner - Sumit Antil (Para-Javelin Throw) - Since clinching the gold medal after obliterating three world records at the Tokyo Paralympics last year, he only seems to have gotten better this year. Broke his own world record, yet again, with a monstrous throw this year.

Athlete of the Year - Paralympic Sport Award (Female)

Winners - Parul Parmar (Para-Badminton) - Aged 49, she enjoyed a dominant season where she coasted to several medals across international para-badminton competitions, with the crowning moment of the season coming with a bronze medal win at the 2022 BWF Para-Badminton World Championship, Japan.

Jyoti Balyan (Para-Archer) - Last year at the Tokyo Paralympics, she was the only female Indian archer. This year, she has continued to rise further and clinched an extremely impressive silver medal at the Dubai Para World Archery Championships.

Source: Media Release