More sports Grand Swiss 2025: World Champion vs World Champion! Divya Deshmukh Holds Gukesh D in Six-Hour Marathon By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 8:24 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The Grand Swiss 2025 in Samarkand produced one of its most gripping encounters when reigning World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju was held to a draw by Divya Deshmukh, the Women's World Cup winner. Their clash stretched to 103 moves and lasted nearly six hours before Gukesh, despite holding an extra knight and a sizable time advantage, extended a handshake.

With over half an hour on his clock against Divya's ten minutes, Gukesh could have attempted to grind out a win. But the energy-draining pace of the tournament - where marathon games have become routine - likely influenced his decision to call it a day. The 289-point rating gap between the two only magnified the significance of the result.

Both players had fleeting chances in the middlegame to tilt the balance in their favor, but inaccuracies left the position locked. By the time the game reached the endgame, Gukesh was faced with the daunting task of converting a marginal edge into victory, something that would have required relentless precision for dozens of moves. Rather than prolong the struggle, the 19-year-old champion agreed to split the point.

For Divya, the outcome was another milestone in what has been an inspired run. Opting to play in the open section instead of the women's field, she has already claimed wins over two grandmasters and added 18 rating points, bringing her within striking distance of the coveted 2500 mark. Her decision to test herself against the very best is paying dividends.

Gukesh, meanwhile, has endured a rough tournament. Losses to teenagers such as Abhimanyu Mishra, Nikolas Theodorou, and Ediz Gurel, combined with draws against Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus, Arjun Erigaisi, and now Divya, have cost him 19 rating points. If the slide continues, he risks slipping out of the world's top 10.

The contrast between the two could not be sharper - Divya is surging upward, while Gukesh is battling turbulence. Yet, for Indian chess fans, their six-hour duel in Samarkand was a reminder of the country's growing depth, where even the world champion can be pushed to the limit by his compatriot.