Happy 2018: Sportspersons extend New Year greetings to fans on social media

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia
Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia.

New Delhi, Jan 1: As the world left behind 2017 and entered the new year 2018, sportspersons took their social media handles to extend New Year greetings to fans.

The new year was welcomed across the globe with pomp and show amid celebrations. New Zealand's Auckland was the first city to enter the new year.

Indian sportspersons greeted their fans on their respective social media handles a prosperous and joyful new year. Indian cricket team, which is in South Africa for the challenging cricket series against the Proteas, welcomed the new year in Cape Town.

Several other India cricketers were seen partying with their friends and families and extended best wishes to their fans and supporters.

Not just cricketers, sportspersons and athletes from across the globe including tennis greats Roger Federer, Serena Williams, football giant Cristiano Ronaldo and NBA star Chris Paul were amongst those who greeted their fans on social media.

The athletes reflected upon the ups and highs of 2017 while welcomed 2018 with open arms.

Here's how sports stars greeted fans on the New Year:

Story first published: Monday, January 1, 2018, 13:13 [IST]
