Happy 2018: Sportspersons extend New Year greetings to fans on social media

New Delhi, Jan 1: As the world left behind 2017 and entered the new year 2018, sportspersons took their social media handles to extend New Year greetings to fans.

The new year was welcomed across the globe with pomp and show amid celebrations. New Zealand's Auckland was the first city to enter the new year.

Indian sportspersons greeted their fans on their respective social media handles a prosperous and joyful new year. Indian cricket team, which is in South Africa for the challenging cricket series against the Proteas, welcomed the new year in Cape Town.

Several other India cricketers were seen partying with their friends and families and extended best wishes to their fans and supporters.

Not just cricketers, sportspersons and athletes from across the globe including tennis greats Roger Federer, Serena Williams, football giant Cristiano Ronaldo and NBA star Chris Paul were amongst those who greeted their fans on social media.

The athletes reflected upon the ups and highs of 2017 while welcomed 2018 with open arms.

Here's how sports stars greeted fans on the New Year:

Happy new year from Perth everyone, 2017 was unreal. 2018 here we come.

🎇🎆 pic.twitter.com/nFtTfNlpjQ — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) December 31, 2017

It's been a great 2017 with so many fantastic memories. I can't wait to see what 2018 brings!… https://t.co/bCgRb6nPF3 — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) December 31, 2017

We're expecting our little bundle of joy this year. May the coming year be as blessed and happy for everyone as it'll be for us 😇 pic.twitter.com/PSFhmkvL2K — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) January 1, 2018

Wishing everyone a beautiful 2018. Thank you for all your love & support in 2017. Keep it coming! Sending you my best wishes for the coming year from my training camp! 🏏 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) December 31, 2017

It has been a wonderful year for me so far. I've learned a lot this year. As the new year comes, lets discover new roads to success and good health and try to make the most out of it!💪😊

Cheers! pic.twitter.com/s4ObR5zWjc — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) December 31, 2017

Mummy and me wishing everyone a very happy new year 2018 ....😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/4OACTPr5Q0 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 31, 2017

May next year be filled with happiness, laughter, love, health... We are so excited about the New Year and new beginnings @BSchweinsteiger ❤️👫👼🏼 pic.twitter.com/pT8lbYB75b — Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) December 31, 2017

Happy New Year 🎊 I wish everyone a healthy & exciting year 2018! 🥂 ... this is to new beginnings and the courage to follow your dreams. Sending lots of 😘🤗❤ from Perth to you and your families! Love, Angie pic.twitter.com/GohQDKSIx8 — Angelique Kerber (@AngeliqueKerber) December 31, 2017

Accept new challenges, explore new horizons & go for new adventures as the New Year dawns. I wish you & your family a happy New Year 2018. #HappyNewYear2018 — Abhinav Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) December 31, 2017

New year greetings to all. May this year brings joy and happiness in everyone's life. #Happy2018 #Welcome2018 #HNY2018 — Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) January 1, 2018

Its last day of 2017, 🎊I want to thanks everyone who stood by me in my good n bad times. Your care n support gave me strength. Thank you soo much to show this much confidence on me. I feel lucky n blessed. I wish everyone HAPPY NEW YEAR. Be healthy stay fit💪🏼 — Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) December 31, 2017

Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year. 😊 pic.twitter.com/rlED4mgVxE — Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) January 1, 2018

May the coming year bring you closer to your dreams. Have a wonderful and blessed year. #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/HN9zGMCKS7 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 1, 2018

Goodbye 17

Welcome 18

Going for 19 😉

(Inspired by @rogerfederer) 🙌🏆 — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) December 31, 2017