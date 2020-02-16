English
Harshvardhan, Anil Kapoor start shooting for Abhinav Bindra biopic

By Pti
Abhinav Bindra

Mumbai, February 16: Actor Harshvardhan Kapoor started filming the biopic on Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, veteran actor Anil Kapoor announced on Sunday (February 16).

The shooting of the film, which stars Harshvardhan Kapoor as the ace shooter, has begun after a delay of nearly three years.

Anil Kapoor, who would be seen playing the role of Bindra's father in the film, took to Twitter to make the announcement. The real life father-son duo will be sharing screen space for the first time.

"The Beginning," Anil Kapoor wrote alongside a picture with him, Harshvardhan Kapoor and Bindra.

The movie is being adapted from Bindra's autobiography - "A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold and Beyond".

In September 2017, Harshvardhan Kapoor announced on Instagram that he was thrilled to be part of the biopic.

"Beginnings are very special. Especially when you get to play a character that has made the nation proud on the world stage.

"I am stoked to have been chosen to play #AbhinavBindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend! Like the man himself said, 'Hard Work is a talent.' #LetsDoThis," the actor captioned his picture with Bindra.

View this post on Instagram

Beginnings are very special. Especially when you get to play a character that has made the nation proud on world stage. I am stoked to have been chosen to play #AbhinavBindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend! Like the man himself said "Hard Work is a talent." #LetsDoThis

A post shared by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (@harshvarrdhankapoor) on Sep 5, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

Story first published: Sunday, February 16, 2020, 15:08 [IST]
