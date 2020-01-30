Highly anticipated lightweight title fight headlines UFC 249

In the main event, undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to defend his crown against No. 1 ranked contender Tony Ferguson.

UFC 249: Khabib vs. Ferguson will take place Saturday, April 18 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. and will stream live nationally on Pay-Per-View, exclusively through ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT in both English and Spanish.

ESPN+ is the exclusive provider of all UFC Pay-Per-View events to fans in the U.S. In India, Sony Pictures Network will telecast the main card live on Sunday (April 19).

Preliminary fights will air nationally in English on ESPN2 and on ESPN Deportes (in Spanish) starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with the early prelims simulcast on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT.

One of the most dominant athletes in UFC history, Nurmagomedov (28-0, fighting out of Dagestan, Russia) returns to the arena where he captured the then-vacant UFC lightweight championship. The No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Nurmagomedov holds victories over Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor and Rafael Dos Anjos. He now attempts to prove that he is the greatest lightweight of all-time by snapping the impressive winning streak of Ferguson.

A former interim lightweight champion, Ferguson (26-3, fighting out of Orange County, Calif.) aims to finally capture his first undisputed title. Currently on an incredible 12-fight winning streak, Ferguson has defeated the likes of Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis and Dos Anjos. He now aims to secure his greatest victory yet by becoming the first man to defeat Nurmagomedov.

In the co-main event, former strawweight champions rematch as Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas aim to secure another shot at the title.

The first Brazilian strawweight champion, Andrade (20-7, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) intends to replicate her spectacular knockout victory over Namajunas from 2019. The owner of the most knockouts in strawweight history, Andrade holds stoppage wins over Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Joanne Calderwood and Jessica Penne. She now seeks to get back to her winning ways and earn a shot at revenge against current champion Zhang Weili.

One of the biggest fan favorites on the roster, Namajunas (9-4, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) rose to fame by dethroning longtime strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Throughout her career, she has also delivered thrilling victories against Michelle Waterson, Paige VanZant, and Tecia Torres. She now aims to even the score with Andrade and secure the next shot at the 115-pound crown.

French heavyweight @Ciryl_Gane takes his 6-0 record to #UFC249 to face Shamil Abdurakhimov! pic.twitter.com/BsLpeIyfbj — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 24, 2020

Additional bouts on the card include:

• Sijara Eubanks(5-4, fighting out of Toms River, N.J.) and Sarah Moras (6-6, fighting out of Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada) clash in a battle of women's bantamweights

• Khama Worthy (15-6, fighting out of Pittsburgh, Pa.) looks to replicate his incredible knockout debut against the undefeated Ottman Azaitar (12-0, fighting out of Rabat, Morocco)

• Gian Villante (17-11, fighting out of Bellmore, N.Y.) makes his UFC heavyweight debut against veteran Ben Rothwell (37-12, fighting out of Kenosha, Wisc.)

• Top middleweights battle as No. 10-ranked Uriah Hall (16-9, fighting out of Queens, N.Y.) welcomes back Jacare Souza (26-8, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

• No. 10-ranked heavyweight Shamil Adurakhimov(20-5, fighting out of Dagestan, Russia) will try to derail the hype train of undefeated Ciryl Gane (6-0, fighting out of Paris, France)

