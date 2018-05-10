IAAF 2019 World Championships to feature midnight marathon

The midnight marathon will take place along Doha's Corniche while the restructured competition schedule sees all morning sessions removed and split evening sessions introduced for the first time.

One-hour intervals will be added into each session to combine entertainment and family-centred activities with the excitement of the competitive action.

IAAF President Sebastian Coe gave his thumbs up for the new format.

"We've some great World Championship firsts. The first 4x400M mixed relay will have its global debut ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the first midnight marathon, the evening sessions with semifinals and finals only and dedicated slots in the timetable for the final stages of field events allowing full focus on the decisive and most thrilling moments and attempts.

"We're looking forward to seeing how these firsts and the engagement format will come together next year to deliver a World Championships that'll look and feel different."

The competition will be held at the renovated Khalifa International Stadium and as a dress rehearsal, the IAAF Diamond League season opener, which is usually held at the Qatar Sports Club, has been shifted to test the new venue. The Khalifa International Stadium will also host the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships prior to that, and it will serve as the official test event for the World Championships.

Commenting about the preparations, local organising committee director general and IAAF Vice President Dahlan Al Hamad, said:

"It's our ambition to organise an innovative, creative and exciting event that inspires and engages new fans, athletes and audiences and maximises the full potential of our region's first-ever IAAF World Championships.

"We're very excited to unveil, in partnership with the IAAF, the new competition schedule and night marathon format. These'll enable us to showcase the sport like never seen before, capturing the attention of young people in Qatar and around the world and connecting them to the contagious excitement of athletics."

Speaking about the opportunity that the Doha 2019 World Championships will bring, Qatar's national sporting icon and world high jump champion Mutaz Essa Barshim, said:

"I'm so excited to compete in the IAAF World Championships in front of my home crowd, with my family and friends in the stadium. Not many athletes get to experience a special moment like that. However, more importantly I want to create a spark that will later become a legacy.

"I hope that more young people in Qatar and around the region will be inspired to participate in athletics. This isn't just about becoming a future world champion but enjoying the simple fun and excitement of the best sport in the world."

(With IAAF inputs)