India aim for spot in Finals as they gear up for the 12th Esports World Championship Regional Qualifiers

Due to COVID-19 outbreak the 2020 Esports World Championship, unlike previous years, has remodelled their format with a mix of online and offline competitions. This year the participating countries will compete against the teams allotted in their respective regions while the winner of each region will proceed to the World Championship Finals which will be played offline in Eliat, Israel.

Regional Qualifiers will see 10 different regions taking part where Indian contingent is placed in the South Asia Region alongside Sri Lanka, Nepal and Maldives.

"Indian contingent will be a tough one to beat, I'm pretty confident that they will not just give tough competitions but also aim for a podium finish. With the pandemic still creating a havoc world over, the initial rounds will all be played online and this change in the gaming format will auger well with Indian and it can be anybody's game. I wish the team all the very best," Lokesh Suji, Director of Esports Federation of India, said.

The Mumbai gamer Amdani, who defended his national title in PES 2020, will make his second appearance at the World Championship.

"Representing India at the global level is always an honour for any player. There was tough competition in the national championship this year but I managed to defend my title and I am looking forward to making my country proud at the World Championship," he said.

While talking about participating in his fifth International Esports Federation's (IESF) tournament, Tekken7 national champion Tejan said: "I'm very excited and confident going into this year's World Championship. This year it can be anybody's game while competing virtually the pressure will be on everyone and whoever can manage mental pressure will be on the winning side. At our end, we are already working hard and giving our best."

A new addition this year to the gaming list has been DOTA 2, which is fast taking over the number and followership charts globally and India is also getting into this game in a big way. Indian challenge at the world stage will be represented by Team Random who won the Dota 2 national championship title recently. The team, comprising Omkar Urunkar, Khaja Hussain, Amit Malwal, Omkar Gharat and Akshay Dhodi, are eager to make a mark at the world's top event. "Our strength will be our team combination and a glimpse of what we can do was shown during the national championship." Urunkar, a member of Team Random said.

This year's edition of the Esports World Championship will witness a record 60 countries taking part in it. The matches will be streamed live on IESF's official channels.

Source: Media Release