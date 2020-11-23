India has the potential to become the Esports powerhouse: IESF General Secretary Boban Totovski

Esports has seen an exponential rise in the recent past and the sheer potential of a number of players in this country is surely something that excites the IESF, the custodian for Esports globally. IESF, currently a 90-member nation strong world body, aims to create a robust Esports ecosystem globally and develop big-ticket as well as events at the grassroots level to improve the economic dynamics and the popularity of Esports in member countries in a more aggressive manner.

"Esports Federation of India (ESFI) is a member of the world body and under the leadership of its Director Lokesh Suji, they have been working closely in collaboration with IESF for the growth of the sport in India," Totovski said.

"Esports since the last couple of years has seen phenomenal growth in India and a win at the World Championship Finals can provide the necessary impetus to encourage many other Indian gamers (esports) to pursue Esports as a serious career option. Lokesh [Suji] and his team have been working to create a strong Esports environment and I must congratulate the Indian body and hope India emerges as an Esports powerhouse pretty soon," he added.

Totovski also lauded the efforts of the Indian contingent and their performance at the Regional Qualifiers of the World Championships. He termed them as dark horses and a threat for other participating teams at the Finals.

"It was amazing to see the way India dominated the Regional stage. We know the potential of Indian players, somehow they couldn't capitalise at the past championships, but this time other nations need to be cautious when playing against these two Indian players," he further concluded.

India will be represented in two categories--PES and Tekken7--at the World Championship Finals with Moinuddin Amdani and Abhinav Tejan earning themselves a place in the Finals in respective categories after a dominant show in the South Asian Region during Regional Qualifiers. The Final is scheduled to take place in Eilat, Israel in February 2021.

Source: Media Release