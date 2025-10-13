More sports India out of medal race at Asian TT Championship as women disappoint against Singapore By Mykhel Team Updated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 23:31 [IST]

pti-MyKhel Team

Bhubaneswar, Oct 13: India's hopes for redemption on the table were dashed yet again as the women's team followed the men to the exit door from the Asian Team Table Tennis Championships after an unexpected quarterfinal loss to Singapore here on Monday.

After the men's debacle, all eyes turned to the women to restore national pride. But instead of resurgence, what unfolded was another story of squandered chances and unfulfilled potential.

The fourth-seeded Indian women, expected to assert their growing stature, faltered against qualifier Singapore — a team they should have beaten — exposing the same old frailties: inconsistency, nerves, and an inability to close out crucial moments.

Manika Batra, still India's brightest name, looked out of rhythm and short of answers against a defensive opponent ranked over a hundred places below her. Diya Chitale let a winning position slip away, her 2-1 lead dissolving under pressure. Even Yashaswini Ghorpade's spirited win couldn't shift the momentum.

In the end, Singapore held their nerve -- whereas India couldn't — sealing a 3-2 victory that spoke louder than rankings ever could. For India, it wasn't just a defeat. It was another reminder that talent without composure continues to cost them — and that the promise of Indian women's table tennis remains just that: promise, not performance.

Meanwhile, the top-seeded Chinese women made short work of Thailand, winning 3-0 in less than an hour. Wang Manyu, Sun Yingsha and Kuai Man did not allow any liberty and needed just nine games to round it off against Orawan Paranang, Sawettabut sisters, Suthasini, and Jinnipa. The men's quarterfinals opened with an unexpected twist as 15-year-old Benyamin Faraji of Iran stunned world No. 2 Lin Shidong of China, edging him out 3–2 in the first rubber.

The teenager, who had earlier shocked world No. 1 Wang Chuqin at the Asian Championships in Astana, was in sublime form — so much so that even Lin might have admired his performance. The two traded games before the world No. 137 seized a 2–1 lead. Lin fought back to level the score, but in a tense deciding game, Faraji held his nerve to close it out 11–9, sparking delight among the spectators and his teammates. Next up, Noshad Alamiyan pushed world No. 7 Liang Jingkun to the edge.

Having beaten Liang twice before, the Iranian world No. 82 seemed poised for another upset but lost focus at crucial moments, distracted by his own theatrics. Liang capitalised, rallying from 5–9 down and saving a match point before sealing victory on his second chance. In the third rubber, Hossein Hodaei posed little challenge to Wang Chuqin, who dispatched him 3–0. Lin then returned to the table to complete the job, defeating Noshad in straight games to secure China's win.

Chinese Taipei's men emerged victorious over DPR Korea with a narrow 3–2 win after a hard-fought series of 23 games, reflecting the intense level of competition between the two nations. The match opened strongly for Taipei as Liao Cheng-Ting secured the first point, defeating Ri Jong Sik in straight games (11-3, 15-13, 12-10). However, Kuo Guan-Hong was edged out by Ham Yu Song in a close five-game battle, and Lin Yen-Chung also fell after a tense five-game clash with Chon Jong Bom, putting DPR Korea briefly in the lead. Undeterred, Taipei men fought back with determination.

Kuo levelled the score by defeating Ri Jong in three straight games (11-7, 11-8, 12-10), setting the stage for a thrilling finale. In the decisive encounter, Liao once again rose to the occasion, overcoming Ham Yu Song in another five-game duel to clinch the overall victory for his team.

The results (Quarterfinals): Men: China bt Iran 3-1 (Lin Shidong lost to Benyamin Faraji 11-8, 10-12, 8-11, 11-4, 9-11; Liang Jigkun bt Noshad Alamiyan 8-11, 13-11, 11-8, 13-11; Wang Chuqin bt Air Hossein Hodaei 11-8, 11-8, 11-4; Lin Shidong bt Noshad Alamiyan 11-8, 11-9, 11-3); Chinese Taipei bt DPR Korea 3-2 (Liao Cheng-Ting bt RI Jong Sik 11-3, 15-13, 12-10, Kuo Guan-Hong lost to Ham Yu Song 6-11, 11-7, 5-11, 11-9, 9-11; Lin Yen-Chung lost to Chon Jong Bom 4-11, 14-12, 8-11, 11-4, 16-18; Kuo Guan-Hong bt RI Jong Sik 11-7, 11-8, 12-10; Liao Cheng-Ting bt Ham Yu Song 8-11, 11-5, 12-10, 3-11, 11-3).

Women: Singapore bt India 3-2 (Tan Zhao Yun bt Manika Batra 11-8, 11-7, 6-11, 11-8; Zeng Jian bt Diya Chitale 3-11, 12-10, 11-9, 5-11, 11-9; Ser Lin Qian lost to Yashaswini Ghorpade 7-11, 8-11, 8-11; Zeng Jian lost to Manika Batra 9-11, 11-8, 8-11, 10-12; Tan Zhao Yun bt Diya Chitale 11-6, 11-5, 11-4). China bt Thailand 3-0 (Wang Manyu bt Orawan Paranang 11-3, 11-6, 11-6; Sun Yingsha bt Suthasini Sawettabut 11-7, 11-8, 13-11; Kuai Man bt Jinnipa Sawettabut 11-6, 11-7, 11-8).