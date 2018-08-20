India's schedule on Day 3 at Asian Games 2018 - Dipa Karmakar, hockey, kabaddi teams in action

Bengaluru, August 20: India bagged their second gold medal of the Asian Games 2018, thanks to Vinesh Phogat on Monday (August 20). They will continue their gold quest on Tuesday at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang with a lot more stars in action.

After Bajrang Punia's maiden gold at the Asian Games on Sunday, India were gifted their second when Vinesh Phogat stood on top of the podium at the women's 50 kg freestyle wrestling. Shooters continued to impress at the event, but none were able to clinch a gold. Deepak Kumar and Lakshay Sheoran still made the country proud by bagging silver in the 10m Air Rifle and trap respectively.

India will begin Day 3 of the Asian Games 2018 with hope. Check out which one of your favourite sportsperson is in action on Day 3 (August 21). Catch all the action on Sony Ten Network and Sony Liv.

Dipa Karmakar After finishing an impressive fourth in the 2016 Rio Olympics, Dipa will headline the gymnastics event for India at the Asian Games 2018. The Tripura athlete has returned from an ACL injury and will hope to bag a medal in the artistic gymnastics event. She finished 10th four years ago in Incheon. Deepika Kumari Much is expected from the Indian archery team but they have always disappointed when it comes to mega events, citing wind and weather as reasons for their poor performances. Yet, they enter the Asian Games 2018 stage with a lot of hope after enjoying decent form in their last couple of outings. India had won medals in all the four events of the compound section when the category was introduced in Incheon four years ago. But Deepika, a former World No 1, will compete in the recurve events. Divya Kakran The Delhi wrestler, who won the bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in April, will begin her campaign in the women's 68 kg freestyle event. Her first match is a tough one, coming against Mongolia's Sharkhuu Tumentsetseg. Kabaddi After a shock loss to Korea, the Indian kabaddi, defending champions for seven times at the Asian Games 2018, will look to get their campaign back on track against Thailand.

Schedule:

Archery:

Recurve women's individual

Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary, Ankita Bhakat, Laxmirani Majhi

Starts 8 am IST

Recurve men's individual

Sukhchain Singh, Jagdish Choudhary, Atanu Das, Viswash

Starts 1.20 pm IST

Artistic gymnastics:

Pranati Das, Pranati Nayak, Aruna Budda Reddy, Dipa Karmakar

Starts at 5 pm IST

Bridge:

Men's team, mixed team and supermixed team qualifications

Starts at 9 am IST

Kayak single women:

Aarti Pandey (Heats begin at 9 am IST)

Canoe single women:

Champa Mourya (Heats begin at 9 am IST)

Fencing:

Jas Seerat Singh (Women's epee individual begins at 8 am IST)

Handball:

India vs North Korea at 1 pm IST

Hockey:

India vs Kazakhstan at 5.30 pm IST

Kabaddi:

Women: India vs Sri Lanka at 8 am IST, India vs Indonesia at 9.50 pm IST

Men: India vs Thailand at 4 pm IST

Rowing:

Dattu Bhokanal (Men's single sculles starts at 8 am IST)

Sanjukta Dung Dung and Harpreet Kaur (Women's pair starts at 7.45 am IST)

Men's lightweight four event starts at 9 am IST

Sepak Takraw:

India vs Thailand at 2 pm IST

Shooting:



Sanjeev Rajput, Akhil Sheoran (50m rifle 3 positions men starts at 8 am IST)

Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary (10m Air Pistol men starts at 8 am IST)

Lakshay Sheoran and Shreyasi Singh (Trap mixed starts at 9.30 am IST)

Swimming:

Anshul Kothari, Virdhawal Khade (Men's 50m freestyle heats begin at 7 am IST)

Taekwondo:

Kashish Malik vs Roslan Nurul Farah Alisa in women's -57 kg (bouts start at 8.15 am IST)

Rodali Barua vs Ma Tingsia in women's +67kg (bouts start at 9 am IST)

Akshay Kumar vs Fernando Siyabalapitiyage in men's +80kg (bouts start at 8.30 am IST)

Tennis:

Ramkumar Ramanathan/Sumit Nagal vs Chen T/Peng H in men's doubles R16 at 9 am IST

Ankita Raina vs Hozumi Eri in women's singles R16 at 9 am IST

Kamran Kaur Thandi vs Liang En-Shuo in women's singles R16 at 9 am IST

Divij Sharan/Kamran Kaur Thandi vs Danilina A/Nedovyesov A in mixed doubles R16 from 9 am IST

Rohan Bopanna/Ankita Raina vs Kim N/Lee J in mixed doubles R32 from 9 am IST

Volleyball:

India vs Vietnam in women's Pool B at 9 am IST

Wrestling:

Greco Roman: Gyanender (60 kg) - bouts begin at 12 noon IST; Manish (67 kg) - bouts begin at 11.36 am IST

Women's freestyle: Divya Kakran (68 kg) - bouts begin at 11.30 am IST; Kiran (72 kg) - bouts begin at 11.56 am IST

Wushu:

Gyandash Singh (Taijiquan) - from 7 am IST

Chirag Sharma (Men's Gunshu) - after 9.30 am IST

Sajan Lama and Meithei Mayanglambam (Men's Nangun) - after 9.30 am IST

Santosh Kumar vs Paokrathok Phithak (Men's Sanda -56 kg) - from 6 pm IST

Pardeep Kumar vs Riyaya Puja (Men's Sanda -70 kg) - from 6 pm IST

(Timings may vary due to delays in starting of events)