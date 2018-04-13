CWG 2018: Sensational Anish Bhanwala, Tejaswini Sawant swell India's gold tally

Tejaswini Sawant wins gold, Anjum Moudgil bags silver in Women's 50m Rifle 3 positions final

In a sweet 1-2, India's Anjum Moudgil took the silver behind Tejaswini Sawant in the event. Tejaswini, who had won a silver on Thursday (April 12) in the 50M Rifle Prone, shot a Games record 457.9 while Moudgil made 455.7. Taking bronze was Scotland's Seonaid McIntosh with a total score of 444.6.

READ THIS STORY IN TELUGU

Bhansal, a native of Panipat, is the youngest Indian to win a CWG medal and he did it with some style shattering the Games record of 23 points set in 2014 Glasgow event by Alan David Chapman. Bhansal shot 30 to better the mark by seven points.

This is the seventh CWG medal for Tejaswini, following two gold in 2006, a pair of silver and a bronze in 2010 and as silver in women's 50m rifle prone in the ongoing edition previous day. This feat will also console her after a disastrous outing in the Rio Olympics 2016.

However, Shreyasi Singh, who bagged a gold in the double trap, failed to replicate her feat and was eliminated in the women's double trap after scoring a lowly 21 out of 30. Seema Tomar did not even qualify for the finals in the same event.

MEDAL TALLY

On the other hand, the 24-year-old Moudgil has tasted her first success in these Games while making her maiden appearance.

Shooting it out at #GoldCoast!!#TeamIndia shooters converted 2 Medal opportunities at the #GC2018Shoting Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Finals. With a new #GamesRecord #TejaswiniSawant won Gold 🥇at 457.9 while #AnjumMoudgil won Silver 🥈with 455.7!



Congratulations winners! pic.twitter.com/P6usvUg7oV — IOA - Team India (@ioaindia) April 13, 2018

Sawant again brought all her years of experience into play in the final, Moudgil showed resilience while making fine recovery after finishing a disappointing 16th in prone.

In recent times, critics had started saying that the 37-year-old Sawant's best years were behind her. However, her recent performances have proved her detractors wrong and she is in no mood to stop any time soon.

Sawant, 37, had entered the eight-member women's 50M Rifle 3 Positions after finishing third in qualification with a total of 582-31, while Moudgil had topped it with a qualifying record total of 589-32.

"I'm aiming for the Olympic Games in Tokyo (2020), but next up is the Asian Games and then the World Championships in Korea (August-September 2018)," said Tejaswini on Thursday after winning silver in the women's 50m prone event.

Unbelievable- #AnishBhanwala at just 15 years of age wins a Gold in 25 m rapid pistol. Congratulations Anish.

Also many congratulations to#TejaswiniSawant for the GOLD 🥇 & #AnjumMoudgil for the SILVER🥈in Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event. #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/VcvTpOKjkD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 13, 2018

Coached by Kuheli Gangulee, Tejaswini took to shooting only after her mother Sunita insisted her to pursue the sport and her first coach was Jaisingh Kusale in Kolhapur.

On August 8, 2010, she became the World Champion in the 50m Rifle Prone event in Munich, Germany. She was the first Indian woman shooter to win a gold medal at the World Championships with a world-record equalling score in the 50 m Rifle Prone event.