India settle for silver in Asian Team Snooker Championship

Doha, September 22: The Indian team settled for the silver medal after losing to Pakistan 2-3 in the final of the Asian Team Snooker Championship in Doha. The Indian team had defeated Pakistan-2 in the semifinals earlier, defeating them 3-2 in a gruelling 259 semifinals. The Pakistan-1 team avenged their counterpart’s loss defeating India in the final to clinch gold.
India in semis of Asian Team Snooker Championship, assured of a medal
After Babar Masih put a fluent 81 break to win the first frame against world champion Pankaj Advani, Malkeet Singh restored parity with a 52 break win over Mohammad Asif. The doubles was the turning point where Asif played out of his skin to pull back a 62-point deficit and allow his partner Masih to wrap up the frame 70-72.
Pushed on the back foot, Bengaluru-based Advani displayed fine potting to craft a frame-winning 68 break. It was then again down to Malkeet to save the day for India, but he could not on this occasion.
Congratulations @PankajAdvani247 @mananchandra and #MalkeetSingh for the Silver at #AsianTeamSnooker Championship 2018 https://t.co/EhoT9Ru4w5— Vivek Pathak 🇮🇳 (@pafcoms) September 22, 2018
Hours before that, Malkeet played the match of his life under pressure to clinch the deciding frame against Pakistan 2 and a berth for the Indian team in the final.
Earlier, Advani had led India to the semifinals after defeating top seed Thailand to be assured of a medal. After qualifying from the group, the Indian team faced top seed Thailand in the quarterfinals and it emerged 3-0 victorious.
Results:
Pakistan-1 beat India 3-2 (Pankaj Advani lost to Babar Masih 2-110 (81); Malkeet Singh defeated Muhammad Asif 81 (52)-47; Doubles: Pakistan beat India 70-72: Pankaj Advani beat Muhammad Asif 107(68)-5; Malkeet Singh lost to Babar Masih 18-98.
(With inputs from PTI)