English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

India settle for silver in Asian Team Snooker Championship

By
The Indian team including Pankaj Advani, Manan Chandra and Malkeet Singh. Credit: Cue Sports India
The Indian team including Pankaj Advani, Manan Chandra and Malkeet Singh. Credit: Cue Sports India

Doha, September 22: The Indian team settled for the silver medal after losing to Pakistan 2-3 in the final of the Asian Team Snooker Championship in Doha. The Indian team had defeated Pakistan-2 in the semifinals earlier, defeating them 3-2 in a gruelling 259 semifinals. The Pakistan-1 team avenged their counterpart’s loss defeating India in the final to clinch gold.

India in semis of Asian Team Snooker Championship, assured of a medal

After Babar Masih put a fluent 81 break to win the first frame against world champion Pankaj Advani, Malkeet Singh restored parity with a 52 break win over Mohammad Asif. The doubles was the turning point where Asif played out of his skin to pull back a 62-point deficit and allow his partner Masih to wrap up the frame 70-72.

Pushed on the back foot, Bengaluru-based Advani displayed fine potting to craft a frame-winning 68 break. It was then again down to Malkeet to save the day for India, but he could not on this occasion.

Hours before that, Malkeet played the match of his life under pressure to clinch the deciding frame against Pakistan 2 and a berth for the Indian team in the final.

Earlier, Advani had led India to the semifinals after defeating top seed Thailand to be assured of a medal. After qualifying from the group, the Indian team faced top seed Thailand in the quarterfinals and it emerged 3-0 victorious.

Results:

Pakistan-1 beat India 3-2 (Pankaj Advani lost to Babar Masih 2-110 (81); Malkeet Singh defeated Muhammad Asif 81 (52)-47; Doubles: Pakistan beat India 70-72: Pankaj Advani beat Muhammad Asif 107(68)-5; Malkeet Singh lost to Babar Masih 18-98.

(With inputs from PTI)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Saturday, September 22, 2018, 16:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue