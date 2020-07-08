English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Indian teenage boy in UAE enters in Guinness book by making 101 one-leg hops over ruler

By

Dubai, July 8: A Dubai-based Indian teenage boy Soham Mukherjee entered his name in the Guinness Book of World Records after he completed a total of 101 hops over a stationery ruler. Hailing from New Delhi, Mukherjee managed to break the previous title of 96 hops in 30 seconds.

"In a video taken in his bedroom Mukherjee completed 110 hops in total but 9 were deemed invalid," a statement released by the global authority on record-breaking was quoted as saying. Mukherjee said the record was captured with two cameras and measured by a close-up slow motion.

"The record was measured by a close-up slow-motion video so that the line object and my feet are clearly seen," Mukherjee, who is in 11th grade at Dubai's GEMS Wellington International School, said in the statement.

Crediting his achievement to his active sports life, Mukherjee, who will turn 17 on July 19, said what helped him break this specific record title is his long history of 13 years in taekwondo that requires a lot of leg work.

"I came from a background of several sports, so I always felt more competitive than my peers. Since I moved to Dubai a year ago, I started to feel more productive," he said.

"During the (Covid19) lockdown, I wanted to test my determination, so I started to search for something to do to keep active and do a remarkable achievement, and then decided to go for an official attempt with Guinness World Records," he said.

Mukherjee further added that he is attempting another record in aerobics, and he is confident he would break the previous title.

(With PTI inputs)

More GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 742,417 | World - 11,942,118
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 19:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue