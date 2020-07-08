Indian teenage boy in UAE enters in Guinness book by making 101 one-leg hops over ruler

"In a video taken in his bedroom Mukherjee completed 110 hops in total but 9 were deemed invalid," a statement released by the global authority on record-breaking was quoted as saying. Mukherjee said the record was captured with two cameras and measured by a close-up slow motion.

"The record was measured by a close-up slow-motion video so that the line object and my feet are clearly seen," Mukherjee, who is in 11th grade at Dubai's GEMS Wellington International School, said in the statement.

Crediting his achievement to his active sports life, Mukherjee, who will turn 17 on July 19, said what helped him break this specific record title is his long history of 13 years in taekwondo that requires a lot of leg work.

"I came from a background of several sports, so I always felt more competitive than my peers. Since I moved to Dubai a year ago, I started to feel more productive," he said.

"During the (Covid19) lockdown, I wanted to test my determination, so I started to search for something to do to keep active and do a remarkable achievement, and then decided to go for an official attempt with Guinness World Records," he said.

Mukherjee further added that he is attempting another record in aerobics, and he is confident he would break the previous title.

(With PTI inputs)