English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IOA agrees in principle to hold 2022 National Games in Bengal: Batra

By Pti
IOA agrees in principle to hold 2022 National Games in Bengal: Batra

Kolkata, Feb 5: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday agreed in principle to hold the 2022 National Games in Bengal, which has played host to the multi-sport event twice in the past.

"Definitely, in principle we have agreed for 2022. But it's an ongoing process. We will take forward accordingly. 100 percent we are willing to come to Bengal. Let's be positive," IOA president Narinder Batra said.

The 36th National Games, which was postponed several times, is finally slated for October 20-November 4 in Goa. Batra strongly advocated that the National Games should be held every two years and said Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Meghalaya have already bid for the next editions after Goa. But the lone Indian member in the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Batra, said he is "sacrosanct" on holding the 2022 edition in Bengal.

"I'm being sacrosanct on 2022 and I'll be sending you letters on that. Bengal had hosted the National Games way back in 1938 and 1964. It's high time that National Games come to Bengal again," he said during a felicitation ceremony by the Bengal Olympic Association here at the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

The International hockey federation (FIH) president earlier met the Bengal Hockey Association officials and took note that there's no artificial turf here. "We will soon have two astro-turfs for hockey here. The cycling track is also not there in Kolkata. We will look in to that but the National Games is usually spread across many centres," he said.

"We have also discussed in getting more International events here. Bengal are one of the pro-active states and it would be really nice if many International events come here."

More IOA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 17:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue