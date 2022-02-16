IOA meet ESFI to discuss Esports preparation and training roadmap for Asian Games 2022

The IOA President Narinder Batra also met officials of 8 other non-Olympic sports federations - Bridge, Chess, Ju-Jitshu, Kurash, Sepaktakraw, Sports Climbing, Soft Tennis and Softball.

Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) is recognized by the Olympic Council of Asia as the sole governing body for Esports in the Asian continent. It is also in charge of technical conduct for Esports at the 2022 Asian Games.

ESFI, which is a recognized member of the Asian body in India and has been sending esports teams since 2007 to Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games and in the last Asian Games 2018 as well where India got Bronze Medal in the esports title HearthStone as Esports was a demonstration event.

Esports is set to make its debut as a medal event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China to be held from September 10 to 25.

"We are very thankful to the President of IOA Dr. Narinder Batra ji for appraising ESFI & other non-Olympic sports federations on the various organizing aspects of the Asian Games, to be staged later this year," said Lokesh Suji, Director, ESFI & Vice President of the AESF.

"We also discussed & apprised Batra ji on the preparations, requirements and future planning for the country's Esports contingent and 'AESF's Road to Asian Games' program which will be launched soon to select the national esports contingent of our country.

"The 'AESF Road to Asian Games 2022' will prove to be a milestone journey and act as a catalyst in not only the growth of the esports ecosystem in India but also to consider esports as a form of sports in India.

"At ESFI end, we are fully committed to growing the esports ecosystem and creating enough opportunities for the Indian esports athletes to participate in the various such events of repute."

The meeting was co-chaired by Chef de Mission, Mr. Bhupender Singh Bajwa and detailed discussions were held regarding training camps and various expenditures that are required.

During the meeting, IOA stressed on the need for a fair and transparent selection process of players and athletes. The last date for the submission of the Indian Team entries by name is April 15, 2022.

ESFI is also recognised by the International Esports Federation (IESF) as well as the Global Esports Federation (GEF), who are in charge of conducting the trial events for the Inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championship at this year's Commonwealth Games which will be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8, 2022.

On behalf of ESFI, Suji, Yugal Sharma, Director, ESFI and Prabhat Kumar, Treasurer, ESFI were present in the meeting. ESFI team also presented the "Road to Asian Games" Jersey to IOA President Batra and Chef de Mission Bhupender Singh Bajwa.

"ESFI is committed to the development of esports and bringing together the esports fraternity to unlock the full potential of our athletes and provide them with enough international opportunities to compete with their counterparts at an equal level.

"We take this opportunity to further request the esports community to carry on with their training and get used to the challenges for making into the team to represent in this mega event," pledges Mr Vinod Kumar Tiwari, President of Esports Federation of India.

The 2022 edition of the Asian Games will see medals being awarded in eight categories of Esports, which are EA SPORTS FIFA branded soccer games, an Asian Games version of PUBG Mobile and Arena of Valor, Dota 2, League of Legends, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, Hearthstone and Street Fighter V.

ESFI again appeals to the probable qualifying gamers/players to get their passports ready and to get fully vaccinated.

