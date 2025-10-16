More sports Ireland Golfer Shane Lowry Eyes Olympic Glory After Ryder Cup Triumph in New York By Subhashish Sarkar Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 11:35 [IST]

oi-Subhashish Sarkar

New Delhi, Oct 16: Ireland's golf sensation Shane Lowry has landed in India and he's competing at the prestigious DP World India Championship at the historic Delhi Golf Club.

This week marks his fifth DP World Tour appearance of 2025, adding to a calendar that already featured the Amgen Irish Open, BMW PGA Championship, Ryder Cup, and the Open de España.

With a career highlighted by victories such as the 2009 Irish Open as an amateur and the 2019 Open Championship, Lowry brings a mix of experience and determination to India.

Although his Ryder Cup performances made headlines, Shane Lowry is now focused on winning an Olympic medal. Sitting down for a press conference ahead of the India Championship, Lowry reflected on coming back to India second time "Yeah, well I can't remember what it was. It was so long ago, but so far so good this week. It's been an amazing time," the Irish golfer said.

"I've seen, you know, the people here have been great. We're getting looked after very well. We're staying in a beautiful place. The golf course is very refreshing to play a golf course like this. We play so many courses that you just hit your driver as hard as you can. It's just nice to, for someone like me that shapes the ball and moves the ball a lot and likes to play golf, I think it's nice to play a golf course like this," he added.

Lowry also shared his ambitions beyond the fairways: "Yeah, I did something a couple of weeks ago that is like bucket list stuff. It's something I feel very fortunate to have done. I mean, I'd love to win a green jacket. I've always said that. I always said I wanted to be the first Irishman to win the green jacket, but I can't do that anymore. Rory beat me to it. And I'd love to win an Olympic medal.

"I think that they're two things that would be very special for me. I think the next Ryder Cup in Ireland is going to be a big deal for me when it comes around as well. I've got a lot in the future that I'd like to achieve and it's going to keep me working hard and focusing on my career, I suppose."

Lowry's recent Ryder Cup triumph at Bethpage Black, New York, showcased his nerves of steel. Europe had a commanding lead after two days, but the US fought back in the singles. Lowry's clutch half-point against Russell Henley ensured Europe retained the Cup, sealing a 15-13 victory alongside Tyrrell Hatton's decisive halve with Collin Morikawa.

The win etched captain Luke Donald's name in history as only the second European skipper to claim victory on both home and US soil. Reflecting on the celebrations, Lowry said: "We had a good time in New York that night. We had a great party that night. It was amazing. It's amazing when you do something so special with a group of people to be able to celebrate it with them afterwards. It was very cool. And then we went back down to Florida the following weekend.

"Myself and Rory and Luke got together a couple of times and we enjoyed our week. We all put a lot of work into it, especially Luke. So I think when you put a lot into something, you need to enjoy it and we certainly did."

As Shane Lowry plays in India this week, fans see a mix of his Ryder Cup achievements and his Olympic dreams, with his career still chasing historic milestones.