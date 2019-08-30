English
ISSF World Cup: Verma wins gold, bronze for Chaudhary

By Pti
Abhishek Verma (right) won gold and Saurabh Chaudhary won bronze medal at the ISSF World Cup

Rio de Janeiro, August 30: Abhishek Verma won the gold medal and Saurabh Chaudhary the bronze, in a dominant display by Indian shooters in the men's 10m air pistol event of the World Cup in Rio de Janeiro.

Verma shot 244.2 in the eight-man finals, while Chaudhary's 221.9 was good enough to get him the bronze. The silver medal went to Turkey's Ismail Keles, who aggregated 243.1 in the season's fourth ISSF World Cup for rifle and pistol shooters.

India have already exhausted the maximum Olympic quotas available per country in this event, with both Verma and Chaudhary securing the quotas in the previous qualifying events.

In the qualifications, Saurabh Chaudhary was fourth with 584 points and Verma entered the finals in fifth position with 582 points, while Gaurav Rana was 44th with 571.

India were placed at the top of the medals tally with two gold, one silver and a bronze.

The young Elavenil Valarivan opened India's account with a gold in the women's 10m air rifle event on the opening day.

Sanjeev Rajput then claimed a silver in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final to secure India's Olympic quota. Verma and Chaudhary ended the second day of competitions on a high note for India.

Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 8:02 [IST]
