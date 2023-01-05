Jake Paul makes MMA switch with PFL deal as he challenges Nate Diaz

Social media influencer Paul is 6-0, with four knockouts, in his professional boxing career, having beaten former UFC champions such as Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

However, he is making a switch to mixed martial arts with the PFL, which describes itself as a 'fighters-first' organisation.

Paul has been an outspoken critic of the UFC and its president Dana White over fighters' pay, and the PFL's new 'Super Fight' division will allow fighters to take 50 per cent of the pay-per-view revenue.

The American has also been given a role with the company as head of fighter advocacy, promoting the league and attracting new talent.

In a statement, Paul said: "I've proven myself in and out of the boxing ring and now I am going to do the same in MMA, and there is no limit to the positive impact I can make on the sport.

"I plan to enter the PFL SmartCage and once again show the world that anything is possible with hard work and dedication."

It is unclear when Paul's first PFL fight will be, but one possible opponent is Nate Diaz, with the UFC great a free agent after his contract with White's company expired.

Paul hopes to face Diaz twice, first in a boxing match and then in a mixed martial arts bout.

"I've already disrupted boxing, and now it's time to disrupt MMA," Paul said.

"I'm so dedicated to this that I offered Nate Diaz a two-fight deal: first, we box, then six months later we fight MMA in the PFL SmartCage and lay it all on the line. Let's make it happen."