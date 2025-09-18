More sports World Athletics Championships Javelin Final Highlights: Keshorn Walcott Clinches Gold; Sachin finishes fourth; Neeraj vs Nadeem hype fizzles out By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 18:12 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

World Athletics Championships Javelin Final: In a stunning turn at the World Athletics Championships 2025 men's javelin final in Tokyo, Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott, the 2012 London Olympic champion, soared back to the top with a season's best throw of 88.16m to claim gold on Thursday (September 18).

Grenada's Anderson Peters secured silver with 87.38m, while USA's Curtis Thompson bagged bronze with 86.67m. In a surprising result, the much-anticipated trio of Neeraj Chopra (defending world champion), Arshad Nadeem (Olympic champion), and Julian Weber (Diamond League champion and current world No. 1) fell short of the podium, with Weber-this season's best at 91.51m-finishing fifth alongside the others.

Scheduled for Thursday at the Tokyo National Stadium, the spotlight was firmly on Chopra, Weber and Nadeem but the trio failed to make a mark.

World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Final Highlights

LIVE Feed

World Athletics Championships Javelin Final Results Gold: Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott - the London Olympics gold medallist - tops the podium with his season's best throw of 88.16m. Silver: Grenada's Anderson Peters clinches silver medal with a throw of 87.38m. Bronze: Curtis Thompson of USA wins the bronze medal with his throw of 86.67. Neeraj Chopra - the defending champion, Arshad Nadeem - the reigning Olympic champion, and Julian Weber - the reigning Diamond League champion, the current world number 1 and also the best thrower of the season with 91.51m - finished fifth. World Athletics Championships Javelin Final LIVE Updates: Sachin Yadav's impressive show in the competition ends with a fourth place finish. The power thrower from Uttar Pradesh achieved his personal best three times in this final. This is the only silver lining for Indian javelin final. World Athletics Championships Javelin Final LIVE Updates: Sachin finishes fourth Weber - the Diamond League champion - failed to finish the season on a high as he comes fifth. His final throw (sixth) ends with 84.67m. Neeraj Chopra Eliminated From World Championships Bad news for Neeraj Chopra and his fans around the world. The defending champion failed to defend his World title. Sachin Yadav - who managed to stay in the top 5 will have one more attempt to finish the podium. 85.84! Walcott's fifth attempt is still much better than Neeraj Chopra's throw. Neeraj has been eliminated from the final. Sachin Yadav World Athletics Championships Javelin Final LIVE Updates Sachin gets a decent elevation and raises his hand after the throw. Gets a distance of 85.96m in his fifth attempt. Javelin In World C'ships Final Live Updates Another foul from Neeraj Chopra. He still sits at 8th spot and has just one more throw to keep his title dream alive. Things are not looking positive for the Indian star for he's not in his elements. World Athletics Championships Javelin Final Sachin Yadav keeps himself in contention with yet another throw of 84.90m but it is his throw of 86.27m that keeps him at fourth spot. Meanwhile, table topper Keshorn Walcott betters his performance with a distance of 88.16m in his fourth attempt. Javelin Final in World Championships 2025 Live Updates Julian Weber of Germany - who stands at fifth position currently - does what Neeraj did i.e. fails to get the distance he was expecting. He touches 80.66m. Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage of Sri Lanka is up next and he too doensn't get his sub-81m throw registered. World Athletics Championships Final LIVE Neeraj fails to get the desired distance in his fourth attempt and gives out a loud disappointing shout as he could only touch 82.86m. The defending champion still sits at 8th position. World Athletics Championships Final Live Updates Another disappointing throw from the reigning Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem. He could only touch 82.75 in his fourth attempt. End Of Round 3! Following the conclusion of Round 3, the top 10 competitors advance to the fourth round. Neeraj Chopra sits in 8th place, Arshad Nadeem occupies 10th, while Sachin Yadav holds 4th position. World Athletics Final Live Updates: Injury For Yego! Julius Yego halts mid-run, appearing to suffer a hamstring injury. He drops to his knees before lying down on the track, clearly in discomfort. World Athletics Championships, Javelin Final Live: Disappointing From Neeraj-Arshad Arshad Nadeem falters on his third attempt, managing 82.75m, while Neeraj Chopra steps up for his third throw but delivers a foul, failing to improve his mark. Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live Updates: Walcott Claims Pole Position... In a stunning turn of events, Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad & Tobago takes the lead with an 87.83m throw on his second attempt, bringing Round 2 to a close. Neeraj Chopra Live, World Athletics Final: Yadav Fouls... Julius Yego improves his mark with a second attempt of 85.54m, while India's Sachin Yadav fouls on his second throw. Neeraj Chopra Live Javelin Updates: Average From Chopra! Neeraj Chopra steps up for his second attempt, but the defending champion manages only 84.03m, falling short of his best. World Athletics Championships Final Live: Round 2 Begins Round two is underway, with Anderson Peters taking the lead with a massive 87.38m throw. Julian Weber follows closely with 86.11m, while Arshad Nadeem did not make an attempt in this round. Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live Updates: Sachin Yadav Giving Competition... Curtis Thompson took the lead with an 86.67m throw, while Cameron McEntyre (74.39m) and Dawid Wegner (77.15m) fell short of 80m. India's Sachin Yadav produced a personal best of 86.27m to move into second place. Neeraj Chopra, World Athletics Championships Final Live: Neeraj Leading In First Attempt The javelin final opened with Germany's Julian Weber setting the tone with an 83.63m effort. Grenada's Anderson Peters quickly went past him, recording 84.59m. Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem followed with 82.73m, before India's Neeraj Chopra launched his spear to 83.65m, moving into second place early on. Kenya's Julius Yego, meanwhile, managed 76.58m with his first attempt. Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live: Event To Start At... UPDATE: The Javelin event is set to start at 3:57 PM IST. Stay tuned to myKhel as we bring you the live coverage from Tokyo. World Athletics Championships Final Live: Why Arshad's Ranking Dipped? Despite holding the Olympic crown, Arshad Nadeem does not feature among the top-ranked javelin throwers worldwide, largely because frequent injuries and financial constraints have kept him out of many World Athletics competitions. Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live Updates: Current World Rankings On the global standings, Weber currently leads the javelin rankings, with Neeraj Chopra in second place and Peters occupying the third spot. Just behind them, Walcott sits fourth, while Yego rounds out the top five. World Athletics Championships- Javelin Final Updates: Full List Of Participants Anderson Peters (GRN) - 89.53, Julian Weber (GER) - 87.21, Julius Yego (KEN) - 85.96, Dawid Wegner (POL) - 85.67, Arshad Nadeem (PAK) - 85.28, Neeraj Chopra (IND) - 84.95, Curtis Thompson (USA) - 84.72, Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) - 84.11, Keshorn Walcott (TTO) - 83.93, Sachin Yadav (IND) - 83.67, Cameron McEntyre (AUS) - 83.03, Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (SRI) - 82.80 Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Final Live Updates: India's Second Contender... Boosting India's prospects further, Sachin Yadav also booked his place in the final. Recording a best attempt of 83.67m, he finished 10th in the overall standings. His qualification means India will have not just one, but two contenders in the hunt when the medals are contested. Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, World Athletics Final: The duel between Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem has become one of the defining narratives in javelin's modern era. At the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Chopra claimed gold with a throw of 88.17m, narrowly edging out Nadeem, who secured silver with 87.82m. The script reversed at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where the Pakistani star took top honours and Chopra settled for second. As they line up once more on the grand stage, their battle is set to deliver not only a fight for medals but also a contest charged with the weight of national rivalry. Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, Javelin Final Live: Nadeem’s Comeback Adds Drama Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem is back on the big stage, carrying with him a wave of excitement and expectation. The 2024 Paris Olympics proved to be his career-defining moment, when he unleashed a massive 92.97m throw to capture gold, leaving Neeraj Chopra in second place with 89.45m. Since undergoing knee surgery in July, Nadeem has kept a low profile on the circuit, competing only once at the Asian Championships in Korea, where he still managed to claim the top spot. His comeback adds a compelling twist to the Tokyo showdown, raising the stakes in an already high-voltage final. Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra- Qualification Defending world champion and Olympic silver winner Neeraj Chopra made light work of the qualifying round, needing just a single throw to book his spot in the final. The 27-year-old, competing in Group A, produced an impressive effort of 84.85m, comfortably surpassing the automatic qualification standard of 84.50m. The ease with which he cleared the mark highlighted both his rhythm and reliability this season, setting him up strongly for another bid at the top prize. Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem Live: Hello & Welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of teh World Athletics Championships, Javelin Final involving superstars Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem!

Reigning world champion and Olympic silver medallist Neeraj Chopra advanced to the final in effortless fashion. Competing in Group A of the qualifiers, the 27-year-old registered 84.85m on his very first attempt, sailing past the automatic qualification mark of 84.50m. His confident performance reflected the consistency he has shown this season, as he gears up for another shot at a global title.

Across the field, Arshad Nadeem returned to the world stage with plenty of anticipation. The Pakistani star stole the limelight at the Paris 2024 Olympics, delivering a stunning throw of 92.97m to clinch gold, while Chopra had to settle for silver with 89.45m. Recovering from knee surgery in July, Nadeem featured sparingly this year, with his only major outing coming at the Asian Championships in Korea, where he still managed to strike gold.

The Chopra-Nadeem rivalry has been a consistent theme at the sport's highest level. At the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Chopra struck gold with 88.17m as Nadeem finished close behind with 87.82m. A year later at the Paris Olympics, the order flipped.

Adding to India's hopes, Sachin Yadav also secured a berth in the final. His throw of 83.67m placed him 10th overall, ensuring that India will have two athletes vying for honours when the medals are decided.