English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Niemann grabs two-stroke lead at Greenbrier Classic

By Opta
Joaquin Niemann mixed three birdies with one bogey on a day when play was suspended for just under an hour due to dangerous weather
Joaquin Niemann mixed three birdies with one bogey on a day when play was suspended for just under an hour due to dangerous weather

West Virginia, September 15: Joaquin Niemann edged into a two-stroke lead at the Greenbrier Classic after shooting a two-under 68 in the third round on Saturday (September 14).

The 20-year-old Chilean continued his fine showing in West Virginia, moving into 15 under and into the outright lead heading into the final round.

Niemann, a former top-ranked amateur, mixed three birdies with one bogey on a day when play was suspended for just under an hour due to dangerous weather.

His bogey at the par-four 11th was his first of the week, but he leads Richy Werenski (65), Nate Lashley (65) and Robby Shelton (70).

The 65s fired by Werenski and Lashley were the equal best rounds of the day as they chase Niemann, who is aiming for his first PGA Tour victory.

Lashley endured a rollercoaster round, making a flying start with five birdies on his first eight holes before a mixed back nine that included an eagle, a birdie and three bogeys.

Adam Long (70) and Scottie Scheffler (71) are at 12 under, a shot ahead of Joseph Bramlett (65) and Harris English (68).

Patrick Rodgers (66), Tom Hoge (67) and Im Sung-jae (67) are tied for ninth at 10 under.

More PGA TOUR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BAR 5 - 2 VCF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: pga tour golf birdies bogeys
Story first published: Sunday, September 15, 2019, 5:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue