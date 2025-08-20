Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill In, Sanju Samson Out? What will be India's Playing 11 for Asia Cup?

Asia Cup 2025: Four India squad players who may not get a place in T20 World Cup side if they Fail in Asia Cup

More sports Jonquel Jones And Sabrina Ionescu Propel New York Liberty Past Minnesota Lynx In WNBA Finals Rematch In a thrilling WNBA Finals rematch, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu led the New York Liberty to an 85-75 victory over the Minnesota Lynx. The absence of leading scorer Napheesa Collier hampered the Lynx's performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 10:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

In a thrilling rematch of last year's WNBA Finals, the New York Liberty triumphed over the Minnesota Lynx with an 85-75 victory. Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu both delivered double-doubles, showcasing their skills on the court. The Lynx, missing their top scorer Napheesa Collier due to an ankle injury, struggled against New York's star power.

Jones was impressive, scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds while shooting efficiently from the field. Ionescu added to the team's success by hitting four 3-pointers, finishing with 17 points and 11 assists. The Liberty's ball movement was crucial, as they recorded 23 assists on their 29 made field goals.

The absence of Collier was evident for Minnesota (28-6), who couldn't keep up with the Liberty (22-13). Courtney Williams was the only Lynx starter to score in double figures, contributing 17 points and five rebounds. Meanwhile, Maria Kliundikova, Natisha Hiedeman, and DiJonai Carrington combined for 38 points off the bench for Minnesota.

In another match-up, Aja Wilson led the Las Vegas Aces to a narrow victory over the Atlanta Dream with a score of 74-72. Wilson's late-game heroics included a crucial mid-range shot that secured the win for Las Vegas (22-14). Her performance featured 32 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and five blocks.

Wilson's consistent excellence has bolstered her case for becoming the WNBA's first four-time MVP. Jackie Young supported her efforts with 16 points and seven rebounds. Chelsea Gray also contributed significantly with eight points and 11 assists. Rhyne Howard led Atlanta with 19 points but missed key shots in the final minute.

Meanwhile, Phoenix Mercury staged an impressive comeback against Golden State Valkyries, winning 98-91 after trailing by 12 at halftime. Kahleah Copper was instrumental in this rally, scoring five of nine from beyond the arc to finish with 25 points.

Phoenix Mercury's Comeback Victory

Alyssa Thomas nearly achieved a triple-double for Phoenix (21-13), adding 13 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists. Satou Sabally contributed with 17 points and six assists. Veronica Burton stood out for Golden State (18-17) with her remarkable performance of 24 points and 14 assists.

The Valkyries are currently seventh in playoff standings but face competition from Seattle Storm (18-18), Los Angeles Sparks (16-18), and Washington Mystics (16-19). As teams vie for playoff positions, every game becomes crucial in this tightly contested season.