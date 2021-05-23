Josh Taylor is undisputed light welterweight champ after Ramirez win

The 30-year-old Scotsman saw all three judges score the bout 114-112 in his favour as he took Ramirez's WBC and WBO straps to add to the WBA, IBF and The Ring belts he already held.

Taylor (18-0) becomes the fifth man to hold an undisputed world championship in the four-belt era, joining Oleksandr Usyk, Terence Crawford, Jermain Taylor and Bernard Hopkins.

The knockdowns came in the sixth and seventh rounds, both via Taylor's left hand.

The latter, an uppercut to the chin, nearly brought an end to the fight, but Ramirez (26-1) managed to stand in for the final few seconds of the round and make it through the 12th.

Josh Taylor dropped Jose Ramirez for the second time in the fight 👊 #RamirezTaylor pic.twitter.com/eZ9ZRwOcxb — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 23, 2021

“I have nothing but respect for Ramirez,” Taylor said. “Nothing but love and respect for that man.”