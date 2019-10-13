English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Warrington keen to add to belt collection after clinical title defence

By John Skilbeck
Josh Warrington

Leeds, October 13: Josh Warrington overwhelmed French challenger Sofiane Takoucht with a second-round stoppage win in Leeds, and the IBF featherweight champion vowed he is ready for all-comers.

Warrington was on top from the early moments of the fight at Leeds Arena on Saturday (October 12), thrilling his noisy home crowd with a strong start before bringing out his biggest punches.

He sent Takoucht to the canvas twice in round two before a flurry of shots left the Frenchman in deep trouble, forcing the referee to step in and bring the contest to an early conclusion.

The 30th win of Warrington's career was another demonstration of the unbeaten Englishman's prowess, and now he is targeting another belt, which could mean he fights China's Can Xu in 2020, possibly at Elland Road.

WBO champion Oscar Valdez is moving up a division, so can be crossed off the list of potential opponents, and WBA super champion Leo Santa Cruz is going the same way.

Assessing his options, Warrington mentioned Valdez and Santa Cruz but said: "They've moved on. Gary Russell Jr is kicking about. There's Can Xu, who's the WBA regular champion; he might get promoted to super champion. Shakur Stevenson's going to be fighting for WBO, so I'm leaving my options open and if anyone wants it, I'm here."

Asked about Can, Warrington said: "He's a fantastic champion. Gary Russell Jr only comes out once a year, but if Can Xu wants a fight, here I am."

Warrington insisted it would not be a problem to venture overseas, despite Leeds Arena becoming a regular venue for his big fights.

"Everyone's got their passports at the ready," Warrington told BT Sport.

But home comforts could again appeal to the 28-year-old Yorkshireman, who beat Lee Selby to land his current belt at Leeds United's Elland Road stadium last year.

"We made history at Elland Road, Leeds' first ever world champion," Warrington said. "It'd be nice to be Leeds' first unified world champion at Elland Road, then after that we'll go travelling all over, we'll go on tour."

More BOXING News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SAF 275, 64/2 (20.0) vs IND 601/5 decl
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: boxing ibf leeds
Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 4:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue