Joshua desperate to show new skills to build a legacy

London, October 18: Anthony Joshua is desperate to showcase different skills in order to build his legacy and says it is unrealistic to believe he will blast his way past every opponent.

The unbeaten Briton has a reputation as a powerful knockout specialist with just three of his 19 professional opponents lasting beyond three rounds and none going the distance.

Joshua was preparing to face Kubrat Pulev for his first fight since his dramatic 11th-round stoppage of the great Wladimir Klitschko in April, but a shoulder injury saw the Bulgarian pull out this week and Carlos Takam step in to take the heavyweight bout on October 28 in Cardiff.

Takam is shorter and not as rangy as Pulev, but Joshua wants to prove that he is capable of adapting to different situations in the ring.

"Yes, of course . This is what people will remember me for. 'What type of fighter was he?'" He told Sky Sports.

"What do you know Guillermo Rigondeaux for? Phenomenal skills. I'm trying to display a few different things while I'm here, to add to my legacy."

Joshua's explosive power and brutal knockouts have earned the heavyweight champion hordes of fans, but the Briton insists that style will not work against every opponent.

"That would be great, wouldn't it? But it's not the reality, unfortunately. I will have to find different routes to beating everybody," he added."

Joshua's late change of opponent was apparently a brief cause of panic for his usually laid back trainer Rob McCracken.

Promoter Eddie Heard admits McCracken was not best pleased about the situation, but says his experience will prove crucial.

"Rob wasn't happy," Hearn said. "Rob said 'this is a complete disaster! We had prepared for a 6'4'' rangy fighter now we've got a 6'1'' little machine'.

"Rob has seen a lot, and this is where his experience comes in."

