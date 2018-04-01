English

Joshua Vs Parker: How Twitter reacted to the Cardiff fight night

Anthony Joshua

Miami, April 1: Anthony Joshua added the WBO heavyweight title to his WBA and IBF belts on Saturday, comfortably out-pointing Joseph Parker in Cardiff to inflict a first defeat on the New Zealander.

The much-hyped fight did not deliver a huge amount of entertainment, with the unbeaten Joshua content to control the contest behind his jab for the most part.

Yet there was still much to talk about, not least the performance of referee Giuseppe Quartarone, who intervened on a regular basis to split the fighters.

We take a look at how Twitter reacted to the blockbuster bout at the Principality Stadium.

