Jubilant fans welcome Viswanathan Anand back home

Anand defeated Israeli challenger Boris Gelfand in rapid tie-break in Moscow to defend his world championship title. The fans thronged the international airport to greet Anand, who is now a world champion since 2007.

Anand and his wife Aruna's parents were also there, apart from several chess players. The government and the chess Federation officials also came to the airport.

Additional secretary Rajkumar and member secretary Sports Vijay Kumar received Anand on behalf of the state government. "I am very happy that so many people have come here to greet me and honour me," Anand after arriving here from Moscow.

"I express my grateful thanks to madam (CM) Jayalalithaa. They recognised my victory for a cash award of Rs 20 crore. I am happy that chess has been introduced in the schools. I am sure, more champions will grow now. I have sought a meeting with the CM and hopefully it will happen soon," he said.

All India Chess Federation (AICF) president JCD Prabhakar and Secretary General Bharat Singh and FIDE Vice President D V Sundar were also there to receive Anand.

