Kevin Durant To Start At Shooting Guard Against Oklahoma City Thunder In NBA Season Opener Houston Rockets' Kevin Durant will start as shooting guard against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA season opener. This taller lineup aims to enhance their performance following a strong pre-season. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 14:46 [IST]

Ime Udoka, head coach of the Houston Rockets, announced that Kevin Durant will start as a shooting guard against the Oklahoma City Thunder. This decision is part of a strategy to use a taller lineup. The Rockets, who secured second place in the Western Conference last season, are set to face the defending champions in the NBA season opener on Tuesday.

The Rockets and Thunder faced each other five times last season. Each team won two games during the regular season, but the Thunder triumphed in the NBA Cup semi-finals. Durant, standing at six-foot-eleven, will play against his former team as a guard. Joining him in the starting lineup are Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun, and Steven Adams.

Udoka explained his reasoning for opting for a taller lineup against the Thunder. He believes this approach can maximise Sengun's abilities and counter Oklahoma City's strengths. "This is personnel driven and opponent driven as well," said Udoka. "So not just about what they did, although they were good in their minutes, but it's obviously a lot to do with OKC as well."

The Rockets previously used this starting lineup during their pre-season win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Udoka highlighted Sengun's versatility and aggression on the perimeter as key factors in this decision. "I think he's [Sengun] a little more aggressive on the perimeter," Udoka noted.

Sengun's performance last season was impressive, averaging 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists with a field goal percentage of 49.6%. His ability to pass effectively complements other big players like Amen Thompson and Steven Adams. "Offensively, I think he's a really good passer that works well with the other big in the dunker," Udoka added.

Sengun's dynamic playstyle allows him to move around the court freely rather than sticking to traditional positions. "He's all over the court anyway," Udoka explained, highlighting how Sengun adapts even when playing as a centre.

The Rockets' strategic adjustments aim to enhance their chances against formidable opponents like Oklahoma City Thunder while showcasing their potential as title contenders this season.