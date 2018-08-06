English

Lahiri fires solid final round to finish a creditable tied sixth at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Ohio, August 6: India's Anirban Lahiri (65-70-69-68) fired a solid final round of two-under-68 to finish a creditable tied sixth at eight-under-272 at the World Golf Championships - Bridgestone Invitational on Sunday (August 5). American Justin Thomas won the event at 15-under-265.

Lahiri's last round featured two birdies and a bogey each on the front-nine and back-nine and that saw him climb five places from his overnight tied 16th.

It was Lahiri's third top-10 and second-best finish of the current PGA Tour season. His best finish of the season is tied fifth which was achieved at The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges in Korea late last year.

Lahiri's result was also the second-best achieved by an Indian at a WGC event following Jeev Milkha Singh's fourth place at the WGC-CA Championship 2009. Also, Lahiri's tied sixth was the best result for an Indian at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

As a result, Lahiri has once again found his way back into the world's top-100. Anirban's exploits at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, which staged its last edition this year, have propelled him 15 spots in the world ranking from 108 to 93. He also climbed 19 places in the FedEx Cup ranking from 102 to 83.

"It wasn't easy, as the wind was pumping on the front nine," Lahiri told PTI. "I was pretty happy as I hit solid, but did not putt well the whole week. I could have done more damage and should have done a little better."

"I am happy with my game. It is in good shape. And there is no undue pressure of a Major. I have played a bunch of them and know what to do. I will approach it pretty much the same way I did this week, and not as a regular event," he added.

Current Habitat for Humanity Standings leader Shubhankar Sharma of India came up with a fourth round of even-par-70, his best effort of the week, to finish tied 69th at 13-over-293. Sharma had two bogeys on front nine and then three birdies against one more bogey on back nine for his 70. He also moved to Bellerive for the PGA Championships coming week.

Source: (PGTI and agencies)

    Story first published: Monday, August 6, 2018, 14:43 [IST]
