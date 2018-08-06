Lahiri fires solid final round to finish a creditable tied sixth at WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Thomas wins WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Lahiri's last round featured two birdies and a bogey each on the front-nine and back-nine and that saw him climb five places from his overnight tied 16th.

Bittersweet to bid adieu to @FirestoneCC having posted my best finish @WGC_Bridgestone. A fabulous venue that will be missed. Till we meet again.... — Anirban Lahiri (@anirbangolf) August 6, 2018

It was Lahiri's third top-10 and second-best finish of the current PGA Tour season. His best finish of the season is tied fifth which was achieved at The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges in Korea late last year.

Lahiri's result was also the second-best achieved by an Indian at a WGC event following Jeev Milkha Singh's fourth place at the WGC-CA Championship 2009. Also, Lahiri's tied sixth was the best result for an Indian at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Official World Golf Ranking update: Anirban Lahiri moves up 15 spots to 93 following his tied sixth WGC-Bridgestone Invitational; Gaganjeet Bhullar gains 49 spots to rise to 114 after his win at Fiji International; Shubhankar Sharma continues as the highest-ranked Indian at 89. — PGTI (@PGTITOUR) August 6, 2018

As a result, Lahiri has once again found his way back into the world's top-100. Anirban's exploits at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, which staged its last edition this year, have propelled him 15 spots in the world ranking from 108 to 93. He also climbed 19 places in the FedEx Cup ranking from 102 to 83.

"It wasn't easy, as the wind was pumping on the front nine," Lahiri told PTI. "I was pretty happy as I hit solid, but did not putt well the whole week. I could have done more damage and should have done a little better."

"I am happy with my game. It is in good shape. And there is no undue pressure of a Major. I have played a bunch of them and know what to do. I will approach it pretty much the same way I did this week, and not as a regular event," he added.

I'm happy that I got 2 play in d last of d @WGC_Bridgestone @ Akron. A great course, top ppl and lovely ambience. I had a good wk except for the 2nd day, for which I can give a variety of excuses to myself :) Fact is my A game was not on this week. Let's get to @PGAChampionship — Shubhankar Sharma (@shubhankargolf) August 6, 2018

Current Habitat for Humanity Standings leader Shubhankar Sharma of India came up with a fourth round of even-par-70, his best effort of the week, to finish tied 69th at 13-over-293. Sharma had two bogeys on front nine and then three birdies against one more bogey on back nine for his 70. He also moved to Bellerive for the PGA Championships coming week.

Source: (PGTI and agencies)