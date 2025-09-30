Zebaztian Kadestam Discusses Stepping Into the Ring Against Aung La N Sang In His Final Bout At ONE Fight Night 36

LeBron James Enthusiastic About Upcoming NBA Season With New-Look Lakers Roster LeBron James expresses enthusiasm for the upcoming NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He highlights new team dynamics and his focus on overcoming challenges despite contract uncertainties. Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

LeBron James is eagerly anticipating the upcoming NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Entering his 23rd season, he surpasses Vince Carter's record of 22 seasons. This marks his first time in eight years with the Lakers that he will start a season on an expiring contract. Despite this, James remains focused on the challenges ahead.

James is not concerned about his contract status. Instead, he is excited about playing alongside Luka Doncic for a full season. "I'm super excited about the challenges and the excitement of our team," James told ESPN. He appreciates having a contract at this stage of his career and aims to make the most of it.

The 21-time All-Star averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists with a 51.3% field goal percentage in the 2024-25 regular season. However, the Lakers were eliminated in the first playoff round by the Minnesota Timberwolves, losing 4-1.

James highlighted new additions to the team and continuity with last year's coaching staff as reasons for optimism. "We added some new guys," he said, expressing enthusiasm about another year with familiar teammates and coaches.

A grade two MCL sprain ended James' previous season against the Timberwolves. Despite this setback, he is determined to be ready for the 2025-26 campaign. "That's always the challenge: How can I get my body close to 100%?" he remarked.

James acknowledged ongoing foot issues but remains committed to regaining peak physical condition. "I'm still ramping things back up," he noted, adding that he's not yet where he wants to be physically but has time to improve before the season starts.

James is optimistic about overcoming physical challenges and performing at a high level once more. His focus remains on preparing his body for another demanding NBA season while enjoying every moment of his illustrious career.