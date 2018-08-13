Salpeter misses out on Euros medal after penultimate-lap gaffe

The ringing of the bell indicated the 29-year-old's sprint finish had come too early and she was unable to recover to claim a podium spot on Sunday.

The race was won by Sifan Hassan in a championship-record time on the final day of the competition.

Sweden's Armand Duplantis became the youngest European champion in a field event at the age of 18 with victory in the men's pole vault.

His success followed 17-year-old Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen's double victory on the track earlier in the competition.

Dina Asher-Smith completed a hat-trick of golds at the meet as Great Britain won the women's 4x100m relay gold.

The 22-year-old had already won two titles on the track in the 100 and 200m and she claimed relay gold too with a fine final leg.

The British team, which also featured Asha Philip, Imani Lansiquot and Bianca Williams, were trailing Germany, Switzerland and Netherlands when Asher-Smith took the baton but she powered through to win by a clear distance.

That was one of three British golds on the track as the women's relay team's male counterparts won their 4x100m race and Laura Muir claimed the 1500m title in Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

Earlier in the day, Volha Mazuronak won the women's marathon race despite suffering a nosebleed half an hour in.

The Belarusian continued with blood on her face until she reached a water station, and she also took a wrong turn late on only to finish ahead of French rival Clemence Calvin by six seconds.

Olympic champion Max Whitlock missed out on a medal in the pommel horse due to a mistake midway through his routine, with Ireland's Commonwealth Games champion Rhys McClenaghan adding the European title to his collection.

Spanish pair Scott Fernandez and Pedro Oriol beat Icelandic duo Birgir Hafthorsson and Axel Boasson to gold in the men's foursomes in the golf.

In the women's competition, Sweden's Cajsa Persson and Linda Wessberg came out on top against France's Justine Dreher and Manon Molle on the second of two sudden play-off holes.