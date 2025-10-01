More sports Luke Donald Faces Decision On Third Consecutive Ryder Cup Captaincy, Says Tommy Fleetwood Tommy Fleetwood asserts that Luke Donald has earned the right to choose whether to captain Europe at the Ryder Cup again in 2027 after consecutive victories. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 20:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Luke Donald has successfully led Team Europe to two consecutive Ryder Cup victories, including a significant away win against the United States at Bethpage Black. Tommy Fleetwood believes Donald deserves the choice to captain Europe again in 2027. Donald's leadership has been instrumental, and he remains undefeated in all his Ryder Cup appearances, whether as a player or captain.

Fleetwood, who matched his best Ryder Cup performance by earning four points this year, was asked about possible successors to Donald. He humorously suggested that Justin Rose might play until he's 102 years old, delaying any captaincy role. However, Fleetwood sees Francesco Molinari as a strong candidate due to his respect among peers and achievements.

Donald is the first European captain since Bernard Gallacher to retain his position for consecutive tournaments. Fleetwood thinks Donald could emulate Gallacher by leading the team for a third time. Speaking before the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Fleetwood stated: "I think the ball is probably in Luke's court, I think he has earned that."

Fleetwood also highlighted Europe's strong foundation and future leadership prospects. He expressed confidence in the team's direction and praised the potential captains waiting in line. "We have an amazing blueprint for Team Europe and amazing captains lying in wait," he said. "We will see where we go in the future, but we are in good hands for a long time yet."

Donald's consistent success as both player and captain underscores his significant impact on Team Europe's Ryder Cup legacy. His achievements set a high standard for future leaders of the team. The possibility of him continuing as captain reflects his exceptional record and leadership qualities.

The European team’s recent triumphs under Donald's guidance have bolstered their reputation on the international stage. As discussions about future captains continue, Donald's influence remains evident, ensuring that Team Europe is well-prepared for upcoming challenges.