More sports Minnesota Lynx Clinch Regular Season Title After Dominating Win Over Connecticut Sun The Minnesota Lynx achieved their regular-season title with a decisive 94-70 victory over the Connecticut Sun, marking a franchise record of 31 wins this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 10:46 [IST]

The Minnesota Lynx secured the regular-season crown by defeating the Connecticut Sun 94-70. Alanna Smith and DiJonai Carrington each contributed 18 points. This victory marked Minnesota's 31st win, setting a new franchise record. Napheesa Collier added 17 points and nine rebounds, while Courtney Williams scored 15 points with eight rebounds. Kayla McBride also had 15 points and six assists.

Natisha Hiedemann's jumper gave the Lynx a narrow lead at the end of the first quarter, which they extended to a 42-29 advantage by halftime. The team excelled in three-point shooting, making 15 out of 28 attempts, with McBride hitting five and Smith four. The Lynx displayed excellent teamwork with 27 assists on their 34 baskets.

The Phoenix Mercury defeated the New York Liberty, last season's champions, with an 80-63 win. Kahleah Copper led Phoenix with five three-pointers and a total of 22 points. Alyssa Thomas contributed 14 points and nine assists for the Mercury, who have now won four consecutive games.

Phoenix's recent success has moved them into a tie for third place in the WNBA standings alongside Atlanta. Satou Sabally added another 14 points to Phoenix's tally. Natasha Mack was notable for her defensive efforts, securing a career-high seven offensive rebounds among her ten total boards.

The Seattle Storm completed a sweep against the Chicago Sky with a 79-69 victory. Nneka Ogwumike led Seattle with 20 points as six players reached double figures in scoring. Ezi Magbegor contributed 13 points while Skylar Diggins and Gabby Williams each added 12.

Seattle has now won five of its last six games overall and maintained dominance over Chicago this season. Angel Reese stood out for Chicago with a double-double of 20 points and ten rebounds despite their ongoing struggles.

Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey each scored 14 points for Connecticut during their loss to Minnesota. The game saw multiple lead changes before Kathryn Westbeld and Copper hit crucial three-pointers to secure Phoenix's lead over New York in their matchup.