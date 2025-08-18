Robert MacIntyre Loses BMW Championship Lead To Scottie Scheffler After Frustrating Final Round

Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Robert MacIntyre expressed his frustration after losing the BMW Championship to Scottie Scheffler. Despite leading for three days, MacIntyre's performance faltered on the final day. He began with a four-shot lead but struggled with consistency, starting with consecutive bogeys and dropping another shot on the fifth hole. This allowed Scheffler to close the gap and eventually surpass him.

MacIntyre was visibly upset after his final round, where he managed only one birdie. "I got off to an absolutely horrific start," he admitted. Despite feeling confident at the start of the day, he couldn't maintain his form. "Right now, I want to go and smash up my golf clubs," he candidly shared about his frustration.

Scheffler capitalised on MacIntyre's slow start, despite making two bogeys early on the back nine. He regained momentum with a birdie on the 15th hole and an impressive 82-foot chip-in at the 17th. Scheffler finished with a three-under 67, ending the tournament at 15-under.

Scheffler's victory marked his fifth win of the PGA Tour season and his 18th overall. He became the first player since Tiger Woods to achieve five or more wins in consecutive seasons. Reflecting on his success, Scheffler noted, "Today was a grind, and I think it just has a lot to do with the intensity we bring to each round and each shot."

MacIntyre ended in second place at 13-under, ahead of Maverick McNealy by four strokes. Sam Burns briefly challenged for the lead but finished tied for fourth after two late bogeys alongside Tommy Fleetwood.

Ryder Cup Implications

The tournament also had implications for Ryder Cup selections. Xander Schauffele secured his spot among confirmed American players alongside Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau. However, Schauffele did not make it into the top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings.

Several notable players missed out on qualifying for the season-ending Tour Championship. Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Jason Day were among those who did not make it through.

The BMW Championship highlighted both triumphs and disappointments as players navigated intense competition and personal challenges during this pivotal event in their careers.