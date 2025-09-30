English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Manikanta Hoblidhar's Lightning Run at National Open Athletics: From Struggles To 10.19s Glory

By

Manikanta Hoblidhar gave Indian athletics a thrilling moment on Sunday (September 28) at the National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi.

Crossing the finish line in a personal best of 10.19 seconds, he not only won the 100m gold medal but also smashed his own meet record of 10.23s. This run puts the 23-year-old just 0.01 seconds away from the national record (Animesh Kujur), making him the second fastest man in India.

Manikanta Hoblidhar
Manikanta Hoblidhar (Image: AFI)

Manikanta's journey to this moment has been far from smooth. In 2023, he stunned the nation by breaking the men's 100m national record. But 2024 was a challenging year with inconsistent timings and fewer podium finishes. He started 2025 on a slow note, finishing fifth at the National Games in Uttrakhand.

Yet, the former national record holder did not give up. At the Indian Grand Prix in Bengaluru, he clocked a personal best of 10.22s.

Though Gurindervir Singh broke his record, Manikanta's resolve grew stronger. He went on to win bronze at the Federation Cup, helped set a new national record in the 4×100m relay, and earned medals in other competitions.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Athletics Federation Of India (@afiindia_official)

Sunday's race in Ranchi was a masterpiece of resilience. Manikanta's 10.19s run was a statement a comeback story that speaks of grit, determination, and hard work.

From dips to triumphs, he showed the spirit of a true champion. For Manikanta, this is more than just a race, it's proof that champions rise again.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 11:09 [IST]
