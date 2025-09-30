How much Money has Suryakumar Yadav donated to Indian Armed Forces after Asia Cup 2025 Win?

More sports Manikanta Hoblidhar's Lightning Run at National Open Athletics: From Struggles To 10.19s Glory By Avinash Sharma Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 11:09 [IST]

Manikanta Hoblidhar gave Indian athletics a thrilling moment on Sunday (September 28) at the National Open Athletics Championships in Ranchi.

Crossing the finish line in a personal best of 10.19 seconds, he not only won the 100m gold medal but also smashed his own meet record of 10.23s. This run puts the 23-year-old just 0.01 seconds away from the national record (Animesh Kujur), making him the second fastest man in India.

Manikanta's journey to this moment has been far from smooth. In 2023, he stunned the nation by breaking the men's 100m national record. But 2024 was a challenging year with inconsistent timings and fewer podium finishes. He started 2025 on a slow note, finishing fifth at the National Games in Uttrakhand.

Yet, the former national record holder did not give up. At the Indian Grand Prix in Bengaluru, he clocked a personal best of 10.22s.

Though Gurindervir Singh broke his record, Manikanta's resolve grew stronger. He went on to win bronze at the Federation Cup, helped set a new national record in the 4×100m relay, and earned medals in other competitions.

Sunday's race in Ranchi was a masterpiece of resilience. Manikanta's 10.19s run was a statement a comeback story that speaks of grit, determination, and hard work.

From dips to triumphs, he showed the spirit of a true champion. For Manikanta, this is more than just a race, it's proof that champions rise again.