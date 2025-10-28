Lauri Markkanen Scores 51 Points In First Career 50-Point NBA Game Against Phoenix Suns

Shreyas Iyer’s Splenic Tear Explained: How Serious It Is and How Long Recovery Might Take

Lauri Markkanen expressed his hope that his first 50-point game against the Phoenix Suns won't be his last in the NBA. The Utah Jazz triumphed over the Suns 138-134 in overtime, with Markkanen contributing 51 points. This victory marked the Jazz's second win of the 2025-26 season. It was also the first time a Jazz player scored 50 points since Karl Malone's 56-point game against the Golden State Warriors in 1998.

Markkanen's performance included tying a franchise record by making all 17 of his free throws without missing. The Finnish forward, aged 28, also recorded 14 rebounds and three assists while sinking six three-pointers. He became the first player in Jazz history to achieve at least 50 points, 10 rebounds, and five three-pointers in a single game.

Markkanen reached his milestone from the free-throw line, scoring his final points just two seconds before overtime ended. Despite playing for a total of 45 minutes, he claimed not to feel fatigued as he aimed to secure victory at Delta Center. "As long as you're mentally not tired, and kind of force yourself out of that mindset that you're tired, and then you can push through whatever you need to," Markkanen stated.

Reflecting on his achievement, Markkanen shared that he never sets out with a specific target like scoring 50 points. However, when overtime arrives and he's close to reaching such a milestone, he acknowledges there's a good chance it might happen. "The game is slower now. You get hungrier as it happens," he explained.

Markkanen's outstanding performance not only highlighted his individual skills but also contributed significantly to the team's success. His ability to maintain focus and energy throughout extended playtime demonstrates his dedication and determination on the court. As he continues to build on this achievement, fans eagerly anticipate more memorable performances from him in future games.