Kaymer tips Europe for Ryder Cup glory

Martin Kaymer believes Europe have a strong chance of regaining the Ryder Cup.
London, September 18: Martin Kaymer believes Europe have a "very good chance" of defeating the United States and regaining ownership of the Ryder Cup.

The German has featured at each of the past four editions of the event, memorably holing the putt to retain the trophy in 2012 in what became known as the Miracle of Medinah.

Kaymer's most recent Ryder Cup experience was not a happy one, however, as USA recorded a dominant 17-11 success at Hazeltine two years ago.

American captain Jim Furyk has put together a strong team to feature at Paris' Le Golf National later this month, with US Open and US PGA champion Brooks Koepka, Masters winner Patrick Reed and a resurgent Tiger Woods all included.

But Kaymer is confident a group containing Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia can ensure the iconic trophy remains on European shores.

"They are very strong, young players right now," Kaymer told Omnisport.

"They are all pretty much within their 20s or low 30s so within the next 10, 15 years they're still going to be on top. Therefore it's even more satisfying when you beat the Americans at the Ryder Cup.

"It's going to be more difficult now, but playing in Europe, playing in France, the golf course is very unusual for Americans.

"I still think we have a very good chance that Europe will win.

"What I know when we play the French Open, the crowds they are crazy, they're very into golf, they're very supporting and I think the Ryder Cup being now in France, I think they really deserved one of those huge events.

"The golf course is made for the Ryder Cup and Thomas Bjorn is an incredible, great captain."

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 1:50 [IST]
