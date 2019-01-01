English

Mavericks honour Nowitzki with spoof film, 'The 40-Year-Old German'

By Opta
New York, January 1: Dirk Nowitzki turned 40 in the offseason. And he is German.

Those two totally unrelated facts led someone on the Dallas Mavericks PR staff with entirely too much time on their hands to create a spoof film starring Nowitzki as 'The 40-Year-Old German'.

With apologies to Steve Carrell and the cast of the 2005 hit comedy 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin', Nowitzki and team-mates Luka Doncic, Dennis Smith Jr. and J.J. Barea do their best to keep a straight face while recreating scenes from the movie.

The team released the short video during the Mavs' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday (December 31).

Nowitzki reached yet another career milestone last week when he became the sixth NBA player with 900 career wins.

Take that, Steve Carrell.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 9:10 [IST]
