Mirabai Chanu Triumphs with Gold at Commonwealth Championships After Year-Long Hiatus

Ahmedabad, Aug 25: Star Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinched a gold medal at the Commonwealth Championships on Monday (August 25), delivering a record-breaking performance.

The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist lifted a total of 193kg, comprising 84kg in snatch and 109kg in clean and jerk. This effort set new Commonwealth Championship records across all categories, securing her the top spot in the women's 48kg division.

Chanu's total lift exceeded the previous tournament record by an impressive 14kg. Despite returning to international competition after a year-long break due to injury, she managed three successful lifts out of six attempts.

"I am truly delighted to win the gold medal here because this is my first international event after the Olympics and in 48kg category. I had doubts if I will be able to give the same performance I did in this weight," Chanu expressed.

Commonwealth Championships Highlights

Rishikanta Singh, the National Games champion, also shone by winning gold in the men's 60kg category with a total lift of 271kg, consisting of 120kg in snatch and 151kg in clean and jerk. Meanwhile, Irene Henry from Malaysia secured silver with a total of 161kg, and Wales' Nikole Roberts took bronze with 150kg.

Chanu's return to the 48kg category was significant as she had not competed in this weight class since 2018. She previously won her world championship title and two Commonwealth Games medals in this category. Her performance at this event serves as a confidence booster as she prepares for the World Championships in October.

Challenges and Achievements

The 31-year-old faced challenges during her lifts. She faltered on her first snatch attempt of 84kg due to issues with her left elbow but succeeded on her second try, breaking the previous snatch record of 80kg. Her third attempt at 89kg was unsuccessful due to discomfort in her right knee.

In clean and jerk, Chanu started with a lift of 105kg, surpassing the previous tournament record by 5kg. She then improved to match her personal best from the 2017 World Championship with a lift of 109kg but could not complete her final attempt at 113kg. "I was not aware the first lift has been deemed no lift. But I think there was an issue with the left hand so that could be the reason," Chanu explained.

Soumya Dalvi also made headlines by winning gold in the junior category. Chanu's victory highlights her resilience and determination to excel on the international stage despite facing challenges during her performance.

With inputs from PTI