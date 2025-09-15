Mondo Duplantis' 14 World Records: A Complete List of the Pole Vault Legend's Feats

Tottenham Hotspur Aims For Strong Start In Champions League Against Villarreal Under Thomas Frank

On September 15, 2025, in Tokyo, Armand "Mondo" Duplantis once again redefined the limits of human athleticism. The Swedish pole vault sensation not only captured his third World Championship gold medal but also shattered his own world record for the 14th time, soaring over an unprecedented 6.30 meters.

The moment was quintessential Duplantis-drama, precision, and perfection. After missing his first two attempts, he summoned his trademark composure and speed to clear the bar on his very last try, igniting wild celebrations in the packed stadium. With this feat, the 25-year-old extended his unbeaten streak to 49 consecutive competitions and secured his fifth straight major title across Olympics and World Championships.

For a sport that thrives on fine margins, Duplantis has turned consistency into an art form, steadily raising the bar centimetre by centimetre since his first record-breaking leap of 6.17m in 2020.

Each new mark has not only underlined his supremacy but also elevated the profile of pole vaulting on the global stage. As fans, rivals, and fellow athletes marvel at his dominance, the timeline of his 14 world records reads like the evolution of a once-in-a-generation athlete who has fused showmanship with unrelenting excellence. Each clearance has been another milestone in a career that blends artistry, athleticism, and nerves of steel.

Here's a complete look at Mondo Duplantis' 14 world records:

1. Toruń, Poland - 8 February 2020 - 6.17m: At just 20 years old, Duplantis cleared 6.17m to surpass Lavillenie's record, announcing the start of a new era.

2. Glasgow, Scotland - 15 February 2020 - 6.18m: One week later, he raised the bar to 6.18m, nailing it on his first attempt in front of a buzzing Glasgow crowd.

3. Belgrade, Serbia - 7 March 2022 - 6.19m: After countless near misses, he finally cracked 6.19m at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting.

4. Belgrade, Serbia - 20 March 2022 - 6.20m: Two weeks later at the World Indoor Championships, he claimed gold and another record at 6.20m.

5. Eugene, USA - 24 July 2022 - 6.21m: His first outdoor world record came at the World Championships, where he won gold with 6.21m.

6. Clermont-Ferrand, France - 25 February 2023 - 6.22m: At the All Star Perche, Duplantis soared over 6.22m on his third attempt.

7. Eugene, USA - 17 September 2023 - 6.23m: At the Diamond League Final, he cleared 6.23m on his first attempt.

8. Xiamen, China - 20 April 2024 - 6.24m: Duplantis opened his 2024 outdoor season with 6.24m in the Diamond League.

9. Paris, France - 5 August 2024 - 6.25m: On Olympic night, he won gold and broke the world record at 6.25m.

10. Chorzów, Poland - 25 August 2024 - 6.26m: Back in Poland, he soared over 6.26m at the Silesia Diamond League.

11. Clermont-Ferrand, France - 28 February 2025 - 6.27m: Returning to All Star Perche, he claimed his 11th record at 6.27m.

12. Stockholm, Sweden - 15 June 2025 - 6.28m: At his home Diamond League, he achieved his dream record in Stockholm.

13. Budapest, Hungary - 12 August 2025 - 6.29m: At the Continental Tour Gold, he went higher yet again, clearing 6.29m.

14. Tokyo, Japan - 15 September 2025 - 6.30m: At the World Championships, Duplantis cleared 6.30m on his third attempt, securing his 14th world record and third successive world title.

From 6.17m in Poland to 6.30m in Tokyo, Mondo Duplantis' world records chart the extraordinary evolution of a once-in-a-generation talent. With age on his side and a relentless drive to push higher, the question now is not if he'll break another record-but when.