Mondotrack & Para-Friendly Gym in Training Area at JLN Stadium: New Delhi Prepares For World Para Athletics 2025

New Delhi, Sep 9: With less than a fortnight to go for the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi, preparations at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium are in full swing. For the first time, India will host the marquee para sporting event, featuring 2200 athletes and support staff from 104+ countries, across 186 medal events.

The Sports Ministry and the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the event sets new global benchmarks. A key highlight of the preparations is the installation of a state-of-the-art Mondotrack, the first of its kind in an open stadium in India. Known for its shock absorption and energy-returning properties, the track is designed to enhance performance while minimizing injury risks.

Training Facilities Tailored for Para Athletes

While the track inside the stadium has been installed, which Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled it to the media on National Sports Day 2025 last month, work is progressing rapidly in the practice area outside the venue.

In addition to the Mondotrack, a gym and basic facilities such as toilets are being set up to serve both able-bodied and para athletes. The competiton begins on September 26 and concludes on October 5.

Speaking exclusively to myKhel, Dr. Satyapal Singh, India’s para athletics coach, Dronacharya Awardee, and head of the Target Olympic Medal Sports Academy, highlighted that every detail of the training track is being developed keeping para athletes in mind.

“Not just inside, the installation work of mondotrack in the training area is ongoing. The outside track is being covered with railings to ensure athlete safety. For para athletes, safety concerns double or even triple. We have created three separate warm-up surfaces - for wheelchair athletes, visually impaired athletes, and those running with blades. Additionally, an 8-foot jogging track has been added to reduce congestion and accidents,” Singh explained.

Tackling Challenges and Building Legacy Infrastructure

The installation faces delays due to incessant rains in Delhi. However, the teams, including Italian experts from Mondo, Shivnaresh (India’s leading track manufacturer), and trained Indian and South African technicians, are working under tents to complete the installation by mid-September.

Dr. Singh also clarified misconceptions about the installation process: "Mondo does not need sunlight. It is a prefabricated material, it comes in rolls. It has to be pasted. For Mondo, most important thing is the labelling process which needs to be done with precision. It needs zero level. The other track, FULL PUR (a professional-grade track surface made from polyurethane and EPDM rubber. It is a high-performance, synthetic material used for athletic tracks) comes in a liquid form. You can make it more or less according to you. You can make it 1cm or 1mm more or less.

"But Mondo is prefabricated. So its level should be zero. It should not be more than 1cm. When it is labelled, it is pasted with glue. It gets set within an hour and doesn't require sunlight like PUR. After that, even if it rains, there is no harm."

The Mondotrack comes with a seven-year warranty, and imported cleaning machines have already been ordered to ensure proper maintenance.

Additional Athlete-Friendly Facilities

Alongside the track, a fully equipped gym - which is para-athlete friendly - is also under construction. Singh explained its importance: “Before major competitions, athletes, especially throwers, need access to a proper gym. That facility is being built with full ventilation, and we are confident it will be ready before the championships. Most important is that all these facilities are para-friendly.”

A Symbol of India’s Para Sports Growth

Looking beyond the event, Dr. Singh emphasised the legacy impact of the new infrastructure: “This championship isn’t just about medals—it’s about showing the world the spirit and ability of Indian para athletes. The infrastructure we are creating will benefit athletes for years to come.”

With world-class facilities like the Mondotrack and modern training areas, the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships promises not only to be India’s biggest-ever para sporting event. The government, however, also faces a race against time to overcome the challenges posed by incessant rain and complete all the under-construction work in time as September 15 deadline approaches.