Morikawa Clarifies 'Chaos' Comment Amid Ryder Cup Crowd Behaviour Concerns

Collin Morikawa has addressed the behaviour of fans at the Ryder Cup, acknowledging that some spectators went too far. Despite his earlier call for fans to create "chaos" to support the United States, Morikawa insists he did not incite inappropriate actions. The event saw Europe win 15-13, but was marred by incidents involving fans and players.

The competition witnessed several confrontations, notably involving Rory McIlroy. He faced abuse from the crowd and even refused to putt at one point. An announcer resigned after encouraging offensive chants against McIlroy. Additionally, McIlroy's wife Erica had beer thrown at her, and Shane Lowry had to be held back after a fan insulted him during a match.

Don Rea Jr., president of the PGA of America, apologised to European players for the unruly fan conduct. Initially, he had downplayed these incidents but later acknowledged their severity. Morikawa expressed concern about these events before the Baycurrent Classic in Japan, emphasising the need for clear boundaries on acceptable behaviour.

When questioned about whether his comments contributed to tensions between American fans and European players, Morikawa denied any responsibility for the disturbances. He clarified that his use of "chaos" was intended to encourage enthusiasm and national pride, not rudeness or hostility.

Morikawa elaborated on his remarks, stating: "I think we’ve taken what I said a little out of context." He explained that Ryder Cups are known for their energetic atmosphere and that his intention was never to provoke disrespectful behaviour among fans.

He further stated: "I think me saying the word 'chaos'... I didn’t mean for them to be rude." Morikawa emphasised that he wanted supporters to feel proud of their teams without crossing lines of decorum. He concluded by asserting that one word from him should not have such an impact on people's actions.

The recent events at the Ryder Cup highlight the importance of maintaining sportsmanship and respect among fans. As future tournaments approach, organisers may need to implement measures ensuring a positive environment for both players and spectators alike.