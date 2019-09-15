English
Munguia retains title with TKO of Allotey

By Thomas Lott
Jaime Munguia

California, September 15: Jaime Munguia retained his WBO light-middleweight title with a fourth-round TKO of Patrick Allotey at Dignity Health Sports Park in California on Saturday (September 14).

Munguia (34-0, 27 KOs) got off to a bit of a slow start as Allotey (40-4, 30 KOs) landed some solid shots in the first couple of rounds, but Munguia used his notable size advantage to overpower the Ghanaian.

The 22-year-old landed some body shots in the second round that had a clear effect on Allotey, and those culminated with two knockdowns in the third round.

Finally, in the fourth, Munguia knocked down Allotey with a solid body shot and the latter's corner called a stop to the fight a little more than two minutes into the fourth.

Munguia will now consider moving up in weight class to take on bigger and better fighters at middleweight.

boxing wbo california
Story first published: Sunday, September 15, 2019, 9:40 [IST]
