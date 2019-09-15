Munguia retains title with TKO of Allotey

Munguia (34-0, 27 KOs) got off to a bit of a slow start as Allotey (40-4, 30 KOs) landed some solid shots in the first couple of rounds, but Munguia used his notable size advantage to overpower the Ghanaian.

The 22-year-old landed some body shots in the second round that had a clear effect on Allotey, and those culminated with two knockdowns in the third round.

Finally, in the fourth, Munguia knocked down Allotey with a solid body shot and the latter's corner called a stop to the fight a little more than two minutes into the fourth.

.@JaimeMunguia15 proved to be too much for Patrick Allotey 💪#WatchOnDAZN pic.twitter.com/8pLa6ecwjJ — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) 15 September 2019

Munguia will now consider moving up in weight class to take on bigger and better fighters at middleweight.