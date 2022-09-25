The 36th National Games will be held across six cities in Gujarat, while the track cycling event will be held in New Delhi with over 7000 athletes from 28 states, 8 union territories and the Indian Armed Forces expected to compete in 36 sports (44 events).

The new union territories of Ladakh and, Dadra Nagar and Haveli and Daman and Diu will make their debut at the games, that will include athletics, field hockey, football, volleyball, and will also feature traditional sports such as kabaddi, kho kho, mallakhamba, and yogasana.

Here is a look at the National Games 2022 Participating Teams, Sports List, Schedule and Medal Table:

36th National Games Participating Teams Sl No. Teams 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 Andhra Pradesh 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 Assam 5 Bihar 6 Chandigarh 7 Chhattisgarh 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 Delhi 10 Goa 11 Gujarat 12 Haryana 13 Himachal Pradesh 14 Jammu and Kashmir 15 Jharkhand 16 Karnataka 17 Kerala 18 Ladakh 19 Lakshadweep 20 Madhya Pradesh 21 Maharashtra 22 Manipur 23 Meghalaya 24 Mizoram 25 Nagaland 26 Odisha 27 Puducherry 28 Punjab 29 Rajasthan 30 Services 31 Sikkim 32 Tamil Nadu 33 Telangana 34 Tripura 35 Uttar Pradesh 36 Uttarakhand 37 West Bengal 36th National Games Sports or Events List with Schedule Sl No. Sport Dates Venue City 1 Archery September 30-October 6 Sanskardham Venue 1 Ahmedabad 2 Athletics September 30-October 4 IIT Gandhinagar Ground Gandhinagar 3 Aquatics October 2-October 8 Sardar Patel Complex Rajkot 4 Badminton October 1-October 6 PDDU Indoor Stadium Surat 5 Basketball 3x3 October 1-October 3 Outdoor Courts, SAG Bhavnagar 6 Basketball 5x5 October 1-October 6 Outdoor Courts, SAG Bhavnagar 7 Beach Handball September 30-October 4 Dumas Beach Surat 8 Beach Volleyball October 6-October 9 Dumas Beach Surat 9 Boxing October 5-October 12 Mahatma Mandir Venue 3 Gandhinagar 10 Canoeing October 10-October 11 Sabarmati Venue 1 Ahmedabad 11 Cycling (Road) October 8-October 9 CHH Road Gandhinagar 12 Cycling (Track) October 1-October 4 Velodrome Delhi 13 Fencing September 30-October 4 Mahatma Mandir Venue 2 Gandhinagar 14 Football (Women) October 1-October 10 Shahibagh Police Ground Ahmedabad 15 Football (Men) October 2-October 11 Transtadia, Football Ground Ahmedabad 16 Golf October 6-October 9 Kensville Golf and Country Club Ahmedabad 17 Gymnastics September 30-October 4 Sama Sports Complex Vadodara 18 Handball October 7-October 12 Sama Sports Complex Vadodara 19 Hockey October 2-October 9 Saurashtra U & DC Ground 1, 2 Rajkot 20 Judo October 7-October 11 Mahatma Mandir Venue 1 Gandhinagar 21 Kabaddi September 26-October 1 EKA, Transtadia Ahmedabad 22 Kho-Kho September 30-October 4 Sanskardham Venue 2 Ahmedabad 23 Lawn Bowl September 26-October 3 Kensville Golf and Country Club Ahmedabad 24 Mallakhambh October 7-October 11 Sanskardham Venue 2 Ahmedabad 25 Netball September 26-September 30 MPH, SAG Bhavnagar 26 Rowing September 30-October 3 Sabarmati Venue 1 Ahmedabad 27 RS - Skateboarding September 30-October 1 Sabarmati Venue 3 Ahmedabad 28 RS - Artistic Skating September 30-October 1 Sabarmati Venue 3 Ahmedabad 29 RS - Inline Skating September 30-October 1 Sabarmati Venue 3 Ahmedabad 30 RS - Speed Skating September 30-October 2 Sabarmati Venue 3 Ahmedabad 31 Rugby 7s September 28-30 Transtadia, Football Ground Ahmedabad 32 Shooting (Shotgun) September 30-October 7 Crowne Academy Ahmedabad 33 Shooting September 29-October 3 Rifle Club Ahmedabad 34 Softball October 7-October 11 IIT Gandhinagar Ground Gandhinagar 35 Soft Tennis October 7-October 11 Sabarmati Venue 4 Ahmedabad 36 Squash October 1-October 5 IIT Gandhinagar Courts Gandhinagar 37 Table Tennis September 20-September 24 PDDU Indoor Stadium Surat 38 Tennis September 29-October 5 Sabarmati Venue 4 Ahmedabad 39 Triathlon September 30-October 2 IIT Gandhinagar Gandhinagar 40 Volleyball October 8-October 12 MPH, SAG Bhavnagar 41 Weightlifting September 30-October 4 Mahatma Mandir Venue 1 Gandhinagar 42 Wrestling September 30-October 2 Mahatma Mandir Venue 3 Gandhinagar 43 Wushu October 8-October 11 Mahatma Mandir Venue 2 Gandhinagar 44 Yogasana October 6-October 11 EKA, Transtadia Ahmedabad 36th National Games Medal Table Rank Team Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 West Bengal 4 1 3 8 2 Gujarat 3 0 3 6 3 Telangana 0 2 1 3 4 Maharashtra 0 1 4 5 5 Delhi 0 1 1 2 6 Haryana 0 1 0 1 6 Karnataka 0 1 0 1 8 Tamil Nadu 0 0 2 2