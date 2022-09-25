English
National Games 2022: Participating Teams, Sports List, Schedule and Medal Table

By

The National Games 2022 got underway on September 20 with Table Tennis events, but the event will open on September 27 with the 36th edition of the national meet expected to close on October 10.

The 36th National Games will be held across six cities in Gujarat, while the track cycling event will be held in New Delhi with over 7000 athletes from 28 states, 8 union territories and the Indian Armed Forces expected to compete in 36 sports (44 events).

The new union territories of Ladakh and, Dadra Nagar and Haveli and Daman and Diu will make their debut at the games, that will include athletics, field hockey, football, volleyball, and will also feature traditional sports such as kabaddi, kho kho, mallakhamba, and yogasana.

Here is a look at the National Games 2022 Participating Teams, Sports List, Schedule and Medal Table:

36th National Games Participating Teams

Sl No. Teams
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands
2 Andhra Pradesh
3 Arunachal Pradesh
4 Assam
5 Bihar
6 Chandigarh
7 Chhattisgarh
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
9 Delhi
10 Goa
11 Gujarat
12 Haryana
13 Himachal Pradesh
14 Jammu and Kashmir
15 Jharkhand
16 Karnataka
17 Kerala
18 Ladakh
19 Lakshadweep
20 Madhya Pradesh
21 Maharashtra
22 Manipur
23 Meghalaya
24 Mizoram
25 Nagaland
26 Odisha
27 Puducherry
28 Punjab
29 Rajasthan
30 Services
31 Sikkim
32 Tamil Nadu
33 Telangana
34 Tripura
35 Uttar Pradesh
36 Uttarakhand
37 West Bengal
36th National Games Sports or Events List with Schedule

Sl No. Sport Dates Venue City
1 Archery September 30-October 6 Sanskardham Venue 1 Ahmedabad
2 Athletics September 30-October 4 IIT Gandhinagar Ground Gandhinagar
3 Aquatics October 2-October 8 Sardar Patel Complex Rajkot
4 Badminton October 1-October 6 PDDU Indoor Stadium Surat
5 Basketball 3x3 October 1-October 3 Outdoor Courts, SAG Bhavnagar
6 Basketball 5x5 October 1-October 6 Outdoor Courts, SAG Bhavnagar
7 Beach Handball September 30-October 4 Dumas Beach Surat
8 Beach Volleyball October 6-October 9 Dumas Beach Surat
9 Boxing October 5-October 12 Mahatma Mandir Venue 3 Gandhinagar
10 Canoeing October 10-October 11 Sabarmati Venue 1 Ahmedabad
11 Cycling (Road) October 8-October 9 CHH Road Gandhinagar
12 Cycling (Track) October 1-October 4 Velodrome Delhi
13 Fencing September 30-October 4 Mahatma Mandir Venue 2 Gandhinagar
14 Football (Women) October 1-October 10 Shahibagh Police Ground Ahmedabad
15 Football (Men) October 2-October 11 Transtadia, Football Ground Ahmedabad
16 Golf October 6-October 9 Kensville Golf and Country Club Ahmedabad
17 Gymnastics September 30-October 4 Sama Sports Complex Vadodara
18 Handball October 7-October 12 Sama Sports Complex Vadodara
19 Hockey October 2-October 9 Saurashtra U & DC Ground 1, 2 Rajkot
20 Judo October 7-October 11 Mahatma Mandir Venue 1 Gandhinagar
21 Kabaddi September 26-October 1 EKA, Transtadia Ahmedabad
22 Kho-Kho September 30-October 4 Sanskardham Venue 2 Ahmedabad
23 Lawn Bowl September 26-October 3 Kensville Golf and Country Club Ahmedabad
24 Mallakhambh October 7-October 11 Sanskardham Venue 2 Ahmedabad
25 Netball September 26-September 30 MPH, SAG Bhavnagar
26 Rowing September 30-October 3 Sabarmati Venue 1 Ahmedabad
27 RS - Skateboarding September 30-October 1 Sabarmati Venue 3 Ahmedabad
28 RS - Artistic Skating September 30-October 1 Sabarmati Venue 3 Ahmedabad
29 RS - Inline Skating September 30-October 1 Sabarmati Venue 3 Ahmedabad
30 RS - Speed Skating September 30-October 2 Sabarmati Venue 3 Ahmedabad
31 Rugby 7s September 28-30 Transtadia, Football Ground Ahmedabad
32 Shooting (Shotgun) September 30-October 7 Crowne Academy Ahmedabad
33 Shooting September 29-October 3 Rifle Club Ahmedabad
34 Softball October 7-October 11 IIT Gandhinagar Ground Gandhinagar
35 Soft Tennis October 7-October 11 Sabarmati Venue 4 Ahmedabad
36 Squash October 1-October 5 IIT Gandhinagar Courts Gandhinagar
37 Table Tennis September 20-September 24 PDDU Indoor Stadium Surat
38 Tennis September 29-October 5 Sabarmati Venue 4 Ahmedabad
39 Triathlon September 30-October 2 IIT Gandhinagar Gandhinagar
40 Volleyball October 8-October 12 MPH, SAG Bhavnagar
41 Weightlifting September 30-October 4 Mahatma Mandir Venue 1 Gandhinagar
42 Wrestling September 30-October 2 Mahatma Mandir Venue 3 Gandhinagar
43 Wushu October 8-October 11 Mahatma Mandir Venue 2 Gandhinagar
44 Yogasana October 6-October 11 EKA, Transtadia Ahmedabad
36th National Games Medal Table

Rank Team Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 West Bengal 4 1 3 8
2 Gujarat 3 0 3 6
3 Telangana 0 2 1 3
4 Maharashtra 0 1 4 5
5 Delhi 0 1 1 2
6 Haryana 0 1 0 1
6 Karnataka 0 1 0 1
8 Tamil Nadu 0 0 2 2
