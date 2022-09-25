The National Games 2022 got underway on September 20 with Table Tennis events, but the event will open on September 27 with the 36th edition of the national meet expected to close on October 10.
The 36th National Games will be held across six cities in Gujarat, while the track cycling event will be held in New Delhi with over 7000 athletes from 28 states, 8 union territories and the Indian Armed Forces expected to compete in 36 sports (44 events).
The new union territories of Ladakh and, Dadra Nagar and Haveli and Daman and Diu will make their debut at the games, that will include athletics, field hockey, football, volleyball, and will also feature traditional sports such as kabaddi, kho kho, mallakhamba, and yogasana.
Here is a look at the National Games 2022 Participating Teams, Sports List, Schedule and Medal Table:
36th National Games Participating Teams
Sl No.
Teams
1
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
2
Andhra Pradesh
3
Arunachal Pradesh
4
Assam
5
Bihar
6
Chandigarh
7
Chhattisgarh
8
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
9
Delhi
10
Goa
11
Gujarat
12
Haryana
13
Himachal Pradesh
14
Jammu and Kashmir
15
Jharkhand
16
Karnataka
17
Kerala
18
Ladakh
19
Lakshadweep
20
Madhya Pradesh
21
Maharashtra
22
Manipur
23
Meghalaya
24
Mizoram
25
Nagaland
26
Odisha
27
Puducherry
28
Punjab
29
Rajasthan
30
Services
31
Sikkim
32
Tamil Nadu
33
Telangana
34
Tripura
35
Uttar Pradesh
36
Uttarakhand
37
West Bengal
36th National Games Sports or Events List with Schedule