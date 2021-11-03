National Sports Awards 2021: Full List of Khel Ratna, Arjuna & Dronacharya Award Winners, Prize Money Details

The awardees, which mostly feature the Tokyo 2020 medallists including the first ever track & field Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organized function at the Darbar Hall.

The Khel Ratna award is given for the spectacular and most outstanding performances by a sportsperson over a period of previous four years. Given the unprecedented Olympic and Paralympic performance, the number of awardees was expected to be high this year.

India won seven medals in the Olympics and notched up 19 medals, including five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals at the Paralympics in the country's best ever show at the two sporting extravaganzas.

Apart from the Olympians and Paralympians, women's cricketer Mithali Raj and veteran footballer Sunil Chhetri were also bestowed with the top National Award.

"The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organized function at the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan on 13th November, 2021 (Saturday) at 1630 hrs," the sports ministry announced.

This year's awards selection committee was headed by Justice (Retd.) Mukundakam Sharma (former Judge of Supreme Court) and included three-time Paralympic medal-winning javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia, former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, and ex-world champion boxer L Sarita Devi among others.

The Sports Ministry also revealed 35 Arjuna awardees, Dyan Chand awardees and the Dronacharya awardees on Tuesday (November 2). Here is the full list of award winners along with the prize money:

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards 2021 (Rs 25 Lakhs each)

Neeraj Chopra (Athletics)

Ravi Kumar (Wrestling)

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

PR Sreejesh (Hockey)

Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting)

Sumit Antil (Para Athletics)

Pramod Bhagat (Para Badminton)

Krishna Nagar (Para Badminton)

Manish Narwal (Para Shooting)

Mithali Raj (Cricket)

Sunil Chhetri (Football)

Manpreet Singh (Hockey)

Arjuna Awards (Rs 15 Lakhs each)

Arpinder Singh (Athletics)

Simranjit Kaur (Boxing)

Shikhar Dhawan (Cricket)

CA Bhavani Devi (Fencing)

Monika (Hockey)

Vandana Katariya (Hockey)

Sandeep Narwal (Kabaddi)

Himani Uttam Parab (Mallakhamb)

Abhishek Verma (Shooting)

Ankita Raina (Tennis)

Deepak Punia (Wrestling)

Dilpreet Singh (Hockey)

Harman Preet Singh (Hockey)

Rupinder Pal Singh (Hockey)

Surender Kumar (Hockey)

Amit Rohidas (Hockey)

Birendra Lakra (Hockey)

Sumit (Hockey)

Nilakanta Sharma (Hockey)

Hardik Singh (Hockey)

Vivek Sagar Prasad (Hockey)

Gurjant Singh (Hockey)

Mandeep Singh (Hockey)

Shamsher Singh (Hockey)

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (Hockey)

Varun Kumar (Hockey)

Simranjeet Singh (Hockey)

Yogesh Kathuniya (Para Athletics)

Nishad Kumar (Para Athletics)

Praveen Kumar(Para Athletics)

Suhash Yathiraj (Para Badminton)

Singhraj Adhana (Para Shooting)

Bhavina Patel (Para Table Tennis)

Harvinder Singh (Para Archery)

Sharad Kumar (Para Athletics)

Dronacharya Award life-time achievement (15 Lakhs)

T. P. Ouseph (Athletics)

Sarkar Talwar (Cricket)

Sarpal Singh (Hockey)

Ashan Kumar (Kabaddi)

Tapan Kumar Panigrahi (Swimming)

Dronacharya Regular (Rs 10 Lakhs each)

Radhakrishnan Nair P (Athletics)

Sandhya Gurung (Boxing)

Pritam Siwach (Hockey)

Jai Prakash Nautiyal (Para Shooting)

Subramanian Raman (Table Tennis)

Dhyan Chand Award (10 Lakhs)

Sajjan Singh (Wrestling)

Lekha K.C (Boxing)

Abhijeet Kunte (Chess)

Davinder Singh Garcha (Hockey)

Vikas Kumar (Kabaddi)