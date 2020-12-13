NBA in 2020: Los Angeles Lakers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with title triumph

While Lakers won their first title since 2010, the Los Angeles giants also lost legend Kobe Bryant at the start of the year to shock the world.

On January 25, James passed Bryant on the NBA's all-time scoring list, moving to number three overall. But, 24 hours later, tragedy struck as Bryant and his daughter along with several others died after the Lakers legend's helicopter crashed.

As tributes started to flood after the shocking news, mourners gradually flowed into the plaza across from Staples Center, where hundreds of bouquets and homemade memorials lined the perimeter.

In the weeks that followed, more relics and offerings filled the plaza, more testimonials and well wishes inscribed on the wall. The objects would finally be cleared following the February 24 memorial service inside Staples Center.

In March, the NBA became the first professional sports league to postpone its season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Months later, commissioner Adam Silver announced that the NBA had plans for a 22-team bubble environment at the Walt Disney Resort in Orlando, Florida.

On July 30, the NBA season resumed in a bio-bubble and that turned out to be a success even without the fans cheering the players on.

Later in Ausgust, the Black Lives Matter moment gained heat after the death of George Floyd on May 25 and Jacob Blake's death prompted some NBA players to protest. Few days later, after a heated discussion between players and coaches, NBA players met again and voted in favor of resuming the playoffs.

Finally, after spending three months in the bubble, on October 11, Lakers defeated Miami Heat in Game 6 to win their first title since 2010. LeBron and co will now look to defend their crown when the new season tips off on December 22.

During the close-season, Lakers extended deals for LeBron and another star Anthony Davis, while Russell Westbrook was traded from Houston Rockets to the Washington Wizards.