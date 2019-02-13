Michael Jordan: Six titles harder than Westbrook and Harden streaks

Oklahoma City Thunder's Westbrook created buzz around the NBA when he recorded his 10th successive triple-double - a league record.

Houston Rockets star Harden has made headlines amid his run of 30 points in 30 consecutive games.

So when Hall of Famer and Chicago Bulls great Jordan, who is considered by many as the greatest player of all time, was asked which feat he believes is harder, he gave the ultimate response.

"Which is harder from the player's standpoint? Six championships, by all means," Jordan said during a press conference ahead of the NBA All-Star festivities, which will be hosted in Charlotte, North Carolina.

All joking aside, Jordan lauded the players for their accomplishments and said it shows how much talent the NBA has.

"It shows progression in the league," Jordan said. "I am very proud of how both guys have done because they are making a mark for the league, and I think it really helps grow the league."

Both Harden and Westbrook will be in Charlotte this weekend for the NBA All-Star Game.