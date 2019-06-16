English

NBA: LeBron's Lakers land Anthony Davis in Pelicans trade – reports

By Opta
Anthony Davis

Los Angeles, June 16: The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly landed Anthony Davis in a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to ESPN, the Lakers have acquired All-Star center Davis from the Pelicans for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round NBA draft picks – including this year's fourth selection.

The Pelicans endured a season filled with speculation around Davis' future after the big man requested a trade in January.

A reported possible deal with the Lakers was not agreed before the deadline.

New Orleans executive vice-president David Griffin said he was confident of keeping Davis after the Pelicans secured the first pick in the upcoming draft.

However, Davis – who had no intention of signing a new deal with the Pelicans – is set to team up with LeBron James in Los Angeles.

The Boston Celtics were also reportedly interested in Davis but could not strike a deal with the Pelicans.

Story first published: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 4:30 [IST]
